5 Step recipe to make restaurant style vegetable sizzler at home

Making a sizzler at home is not as difficult as it sounds. Have a look at the simple recipe below to make a delectable vegetable sizzler at home.

If there is one such dish that is sure to catch everyone’s attention as soon as it comes out from the restaurant’s kitchen, it has to be a sizzler! The moment a sizzler comes out of the kitchen, the sizzling sound is sure to make people look at it and salivate!

A sizzler is a dish that has a hero ingredient that comes with different sauces and accompaniments. It can be spicy, tangy or sour. So check out this recipe given below to make a delicious restaurant-style vegetable sizzler at home.

Step 1

Heat 2 tbsp vegetable oil in a pan. Add half an inch of ginger and saute it on medium heat. Now roughly slice and blanch vegetables including broccoli, carrots, zucchini, mushrooms, beans and bell peppers and add these to the pan.

Step 2

Cook on high heat for a few minutes. Now add one sliced onion and 2 chopped green chillies into the pan. Season with some salt and pepper.

Step 3

For the fried rice, simply stir fry some cooked rice in oil along with some chopped vegetables including onion, capsicum, french beans and carrots. Season with salt and pepper and add ½ tsp soy sauce, ½ tsp vinegar and 1 tbsp red chilli sauce.

Step 4

For the sauce, heat some oil in a pan and add chopped ginger, garlic and green chillies in a pan. Now add some chopped spring onion greens to the pan. Add 1 tbsp schezwan sauce, 1 tsp tomato ketchup, ½ tsp soy sauce and ½ vinegar. Mix well.

Step 5

Mix 1 tbsp cornflour with 1 cup of water and add to the pan. Let it come to a boil and then turn off heat. Now for plating, heat the sizzler plate for 5 minutes. Place 2 cabbage leaves on the sizzler plate followed by the stir-fried vegetables, rice and then the sauce on top. Add some melted butter to create the sizzling sound. Serve hot.

