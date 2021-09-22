5 Step recipe to make scrumptious paneer tikkas

When it comes to food that is quick to cook and easy to eat, finger food such as Paneer tikkas definitely top the list. Paneer tikka is basically chunks of paneer that have been coated with different kinds of spices and grilled in a tandoor. It is usually eaten as a snack but can also be served as an accompaniment during a meal.

Paneer apart from being incredibly tasty also has several health benefits. It helps in maintaining bone health, building immunity, and improving digestion.

Check out this recipe given below to make scrumptious paneer tikkas at home.

Step 1

In a bowl, mix ½ cup of curd with ½ tsp turmeric powder, 1 tsp red chilli powder, ½ tsp coriander powder, ¼ tsp cumin powder, ½ tsp garam masala, ½ tsp dry fenugreek leaves, 1 tsp ginger garlic paste, and ¼ tsp carom seeds.

Step 2

To this, add 1 tbsp lemon juice, 2 tsp gram flour, and salt according to taste. Mix well.

Step 3

Now add petals of one medium-sized onion, ½ cup of roughly chopped red, green, and yellow bell peppers, and 5-7 chopped cubes of paneer along with 1 tsp oil.

Step 4

Give it a good mix to ensure that the paneer and the vegetables are coated with the spice mix. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for half an hour.

Step 5

Pierce the cubes of paneer and the vegetables with the skewers. Grill these on a tandoor till the vegetables and paneer achieve a charred look. Serve.

