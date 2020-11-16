5 Steps to set up and decorate a table like a pro

Setting a table is something that is more often than not, neglected. But, this is what will impress your guests and set you a class apart. So, follow these 5 steps to set a table the right way.

Entertaining people is a hard job and can be quite tiring. There is a long list of things to keep in mind. Whether it’s remembering everybody’s likes and dislikes or preparing a three-course meal that satiates everyone’s taste buds. To top it all, there is this pressure that your guests have a good time and feel comfortable. While preparing to host a bunch of people, setting the table is usually not given much heed, paying attention to such small details is what makes you a perfect host.

Whether it is a formal evening or a casual get together, having just the right things on your dining table is essential. Setting the table includes cutlery, decor, table mats and many more things. So, follow these 5 steps to set your table in the most perfect way.

Step 1

Place a mat and put the dinner plate in the centre of the mat. Lay the napkin to the left of the plate.

Step 2

Always put the fork to the left of the plate, either on the napkin or next to it.

Step 3

Place the spoon and knife to the right of the plate. The knife is supposed to be right next to the plate and then the spoon is placed next to the knife.

Step 4

The glass of water is placed in the top right corner of the table, near the knife.

Step 5

If there is another glass being used for beverages, then this glass is placed right next to the water glass.

