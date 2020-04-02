5 Street foods that you are missing due to quarantine: Here are some quick tips to make them at home

We can never have enough of the scrumptious variety of street foods that the Indian street food market has to offer and with the entire country in a lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic we're all safely quarantined at home but away from our favourite food items. Check out some easy street foods that you can make at home.

India street food is popular for all the delicious flavours that it can provide and the variety. Now that the novel coronavirus outbreak has led to a complete lockdown in our country we're all devoid of our most favourite food items as all restaurants and street food stalls have shut down. As the coronavirus cases rise and reach closer to 2000 in India, we're all practising social distancing and staying quarantined at home with our loved ones in order to prevent ourselves from contracting this virus that has been claiming lives across the world. But in the midst of all this, our taste buds are suffering as the street foods that we love have become unavailable due to the countrywide lockdown. Social distancing also includes keeping our distance from the khao gallis and going without out delicious street delicacies. So what if we can't go to the khao gallis because you can always bring the street food home by whipping up some of these delicious food items that you are missing due to the quarantine.

1. Dabeli

This delicious street food has originated from the Kutch region. It is basically a buttered pav stuffed with a sweet and spicy potato masala with some chutney, chopped onions and pomegranate and is garnished with some sev. You can make Mumbai's famous dabeli at home. Check out the recipe.

2. Pani Puri

Only we know how much we miss this hollow puri filled with ragda or aloo masala and spicy chutney and flavoured water. We all have different ways and flavours of the perfect pani puri. This street food has numerous names along with a variety of flavours. You can make puchka or gol gappa or pani puri at home and satisfy your cravings. Check out the recipe.

3. Bhelpuri

This quick and light chaat made with puffed rice, vegetables, potatoes and sweet, spicy and tangy chutney has been a snack we all lovingly enjoy every now and then and you can always make this chatpata snack at home without much trouble. Check out the recipe.

4. Pav Bhaji

This street food is a mouth-watering blend of a thick mashed vegetable curry cooked in delicious traditional spices with a dollop of butter and is served with buttered pav. You can enjoy this spicy and yummy street food at home. Check out the recipe.

5. Momos

Momos are a popular South Asian food item that is enjoyed by nearly all Indians. It is also known as dim sum or dumplings. It is basically a dumpling stuffed with vegetables and is served with a spicy traditional sauce or schezwan sauce. Check out the recipe.

