5 Stunning places to visit in Kurnool for a one-day trip

One of the most well-liked weekend getaway locations from Hyderabad is Kurnool, which is often referred to as "The Gateway of Rayalaseema." Visitors have traditionally been delighted by the historical landmarks, temples, and natural beauty of the areas nearby the city. Due to the fact that travellers who paused here in the 12th century to cross the Tungabhadra oiled their carts there, Kurnool was once known as Kandanavolu or the city of grease. It served as Andhra State's previous capital as well.

Here are 5 places in Kurnool that you should visit with your family if you're thinking about taking a day trip:

1. Yaganti

One of the most well-known temples in the area is Sri Yaganti Uma Maheswara Temple, often referred to as Yaganti Temple. During the time of the Vijayanagara Kings in the 15th century, the majestic temple was built. The Lord Shiva temple was constructed in accordance with Vaishnavite customs. The temple receives tourists all year round, but if you really want to experience the Yaganti feels, go there during Maha Shiv Ratri.

2. Belum caves

One of India's most important and intricate cave systems is the Belum Caves. They were built with limestone many years ago. These caves include a complex network of water lines that will leave you in amazement. Buddhist and Jain monk remnants have been found in these caves as a result of excavations. These caves are renowned for their cultural and historic value in addition to their scenic scenery.

3. Konda Reddy Fort

One of Kurnool's most well-known historical sites is Konda Reddy Fort, commonly referred to as Kondareddy Buruju. After being built in the 12th century, this fort received architectural contributions from a number of Vijayanagar Empire kings. The unassuming building previously held a tunnel that crossed the Tungabhadra River below, and it still has a grand guard tower that overlooks the city that built up around it.

4. Tomb Of Abdul Wahab

Due to its resemblance to Gol Gumbaz of Bijapur, the renowned mausoleum of Abdul Wahab is often referred to as Gol Gummaz. The tomb, a structure with intricate construction, two beautiful domes, patios, arches, and more, was built after Abdul Wahab Khan, the first Nawab of Kurnool, passed away. The fascinating building contains ornate carvings that are sure to catch everyone's eye.

5. Rollapadu Wildlife Sanctuary

The Rollapadu Nature Sanctuary is undoubtedly a great getaway if you love wildlife! A voyage into the woods, surrounded by nature, and among several unique kinds of flora and fauna is what Rollapadu offers its tourists. The Great Indian Bustard and the Lesser Florican are two endangered species that call Rollapadu, which was founded in 1988, home. This sanctuary is a joy for bird lovers due to the wide variety of migratory birds. Even the Bonnet, Blackbuck, Russell's viper, and Indian cobra can be seen here.

So, why are you still waiting? You can have a fantastic vacation thanks to Kurnool's abundance of fascinating and lovely sites to visit!

Also Read: Travel Tuesday: 4 Stunning Islands close to Phi Phi that will astound you