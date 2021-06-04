5 Stunning locations in India where you can work remotely

Thinking of spending some time away and self isolating at a beautiful location under the stars while working with a view? Here are 5 locations you can do that in India.

If you are thinking of attending a zoom meeting and sending work emails with a view, then you have landed at the right place. We are here to give you a list of places from where you can work remotely and enjoy a starry night from your work desk.

India is a vast country with diverse terrain. It includes beautiful waterfalls, stunning countryside, majestic mountains and tropical beaches to plan your escape to. Only this time, it will be with your laptop and office gear.

The pandemic has forced us to get inside our homes and be isolated from the rest of the world. While work from home is a better option for a lot of us, we sure do miss the outdoors. So, here are our top picks for working remotely in India.

Ladakh

Ladakh is absolutely picturesque from each and every corner. The blue sky and the vast range of mountains will take your breath away. Take some time away to unravel the local culture and exchange a few pleasantries with the locals while you’re out there.

Shillong, Meghalaya

The green hills and lavender trees are an absolute delight to your eyes. This tiny Scotland of India is the perfect destination for someone who would love to unravel NorthEastern India. An abode of clouds, immerse yourself in the beauty of mother nature and spend your days in isolation at some beautiful cottages.

Coorg, Karnataka

If you’re looking for a respite in the jungle, enveloped around greenery, then Coorg is the perfect escape for you. Enjoy the forest and work in an absolute tranquil atmosphere that will make all your worries and stress go away.

Kochi, Kerala

For someone who is looking for a tropical climate and beautiful sea horizon, then Kochi is the ultimate escapade. You can take up a villa and spend your days working by the poolside. In the evening, you can go for a fun ride and explore the town.

Jibhi, Himachal Pradesh

For someone who loves mountains, Jibhi is the perfect place for you. An absolute hidden gem of Himachal Pradesh, this place is unusual and absolutely breathtaking from every nook and corner.

Credits :Pexels

