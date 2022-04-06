While the Nawabo-ka-shehar, Lucknow has forever been in limelight for its iconic kebabs and biryani, a lot of people usually miss the fact that the city also holds a wide variety of drool-worthy saccharine delights that will definitely put them in a sweet coma. Be it the innovative sweets or the most expensive ones- the city offers plenty of delicious sweet treats that you can never say ever!

Here are 5 sweet treats you must try when in Lucknow.

Kulfi falooda at Prakash Ki Kulfi

Prakash kulfi falooda has been a part of the long-loved Lucknow treat. This place prepares kulfi falooda by hand and makes the stuffing with dry fruits like almonds and pistachios along with love that can make anybody go wow! With chilled sweety syrup and a bright orange hue, this falooda is a heavenly delight for the scorching summer and should definitely be on your must-try list if you are planning to go to Lucknow.

Where: Prakash Kulfi, Aminabad, Lucknow

Mewa bite at Chhappan Bhog

If you adore the perfect crunch of dry fruits and nuts with the blend of sweet syrup, then Mewa Bite is the thing for you. This sweet has won the title of the most innovative sweet award at Mithai and Namkeen convention, 2020 Hyderabad. This sweet has this perfect cube shape and is filled with the dry fruits and the goodness of creamy milk which melt every bite you take in no time. If you are a fitness and health enthusiast, then you can also visit the shop as it has an extensive variety of low-calorie sweets too.

Where: Shop No. 311, Prabhu Dayal Marg, Sadar Bazaar, Cantonment, Lucknow

Malai Gillauri at Ram Asrey

Ever heard of Malai paan? If not then, here is the next best unusual sweet that this city offer and you should definitely try it! A delicate and light consistency of multiple layers of malai will make you come for more and more! This delicacy is served with the topping of a thin layer of silver with saffron and chopped pistachios that will satiate your taste buds.

Where: Ram Asrey, Near Leela Theatre, Nawal Kishore Road, Hazratganj, Lucknow.

Nawabi Zafrani Kheer at Dastarkhwan

Going in line with the name of the delicacy, this kheer is prepared with a new twist that completely transforms its taste while adding it up to its flavour and deliciousness. Mixed with the richness of saffron, pieces of cardamom and served with the toppings of pure silver, almonds and ghee-fried cashew nuts, this Nawabi kheer stands true to its name in every aspect.

Where: Dastarkhwan, BN Road, Lalbagh, Lucknow

Gulabi Chai

While Lucknow is prominent for its meaty delicacies, the city also holds a fair share of novel brews that are equally sweet and delicious. Gulabi chai does not exactly come under the category of dessert but it is enriched with the sweet sensation that will definitely soothe your sweet tooth. It is basically a new twist on traditional Kashmiri Chai with the incorporation of nawabi ingredients like saffron, cardamom, and kewra. Slurp and relish the taste of this new lakhawi blend.

Where: Akbari Gate, Chowk, Lucknow.

So, if you are planning to visit Lucknow do try these novelty desserts and let us know which one is your favourite in the comments section below.

