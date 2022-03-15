5 Tantalizing Assamese chutney recipes that you must try

While almost every Indian regional cuisine has a myriad of unique chutneys, none are quite so captivating as the chutneys of Assam. This is mainly because they use a lot of seasonal ingredients and fruit in these recipes and explore a wide range of flavor palates from sweet and tangy to umami. Right from chutney made of pink lentils to star fruit, Assamese chutneys shall thrill you and they pair beautifully with most desi dishes. Take a look at some of these chatpata chutney recipes all the way from Assam.

Panitenga or Mustard seed chutney

Panitenga and Kharoli are side dishes in Assamese cuisine that you must try. These two chutneys are made from black mustard seeds that have been fermented. Take a look at a recipe for panitenga, the recipe is a highlight of Assamese cuisine as the chutney is frequently made with a souring agent such as imli pulp, lemon juice or even mangosteen.

Star Fruit chutney

A lot of people adore starfruit and are constantly looking for creative ways to cook it and include it in their meals. Well, this is a relatively simple preparation and you must make it when you crave a tangy chutney as an accompaniment. You can even have it with samosas, aloo paratha or use it to inject flavour and a punch in to relatively similar snacks.

Dali Bota or Pink lentils chutney

Also known as Masoor Dal Chutney, this is one you must try as it requires very few ingredients to make. Many people choose to have this with rotis or even with a bed of steamed rice. Since the cooking style is easy, you can whip this up on short notice to prepare it for unexpected guests as a treat.

Black sesame seed chutney

You’ve probably used black sesame seeds in your salads as a garnish or even as a welcome addition to your vegetable or meaty dishes with rice. Most people see it as the perfect coating to give fish a crisp texture on the outside. Bakers are also proficient in the use of these seeds in a number of their savoury confections. But this is a chutney recipe that you shall enjoy immensely.

Cabbage chutney

The closest dish to cabbage chutney we can image is probably Kimchi. But the comparison would do Assamese cuisine a disservice as this chutney is so fresh, light on the palate and a completely different dish than Kimchi. Take a look at the recipe-

