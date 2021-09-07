5 Tasty and Healthy vegan meat for non vegetarians who want to quit meat

Vegan meat is the new trend in the food market and is a really healthy alternative to animal meat. It tastes the same, is super healthy and also helps you save our animals. Here we have a list of the tastiest and healthiest vegan meat that are all made from jackfruit and give the same taste, feel and texture like animal meat.

Wakao Jack Burger Patty Vegan Meat

Enjoy a juicy, delicious and mouth-watering hamburger that will taste just like your beef burger with this patty vegan meat. It makes it very convenient to consume a nutritious meal packed with carbohydrates, protein, good fats, fibre, vitamins and minerals. Simply open the box and remove the burger patties, fry your patties on either side for 8 minutes, assemble them in your burger bun, and enjoy a healthy and guilt-free burger.

Price: Rs.380

Wakao Butter Jack Vegan Meat

Did you know you can enjoy a hot plate of vegan butter chicken rice? Yes, that’s right. This vegan meat is made from ingredients like jackfruit, onion, tomato puree, etc. Vegan meat is a healthy and delicious pure vegetarian ready to eat foodstuff. Open the box and remove the butter jack meat, pour it in a bowl or plate filled with rice. Pour the butter jack on a frying pan and stir it for 2 mins and enjoy your delicious and healthy butter jack.

Price: Rs.330

Wakao Raw Jack Vegan Meat

With this raw jack vegan meat can be cooked in a number of ways in nearly every cuisine and style of cooking. You can savour spicy curries, healthy salads, a vegetable biryani, or use it as a topping on your pizza. You can also use it as a filling in sandwiches, sliders, burgers and tacos. It helps reduce fat intake compared to conventional meat. Also, this mock meat is cholesterol free.

Price: Rs.285

Wakao Teriyaki Jack Vegan Meat

Relish on a healthy bowl of noodles or a healthy burger with this teriyaki jack vegan meat. This vegan meat makes it very convenient to consume a nutritious meal packed with carbohydrates, protein, good fats, fibre, vitamins and minerals. Pour the teriyaki jack on a frying pan and stir it for 2 mins then pour it in a bowl filled with noodles. Enjoy your delicious and healthy teriyaki jack.

Price: Rs.330

Wakao BBQ Jack Vegan Meat

Craving for a BBQ wrap? Make a healthy, vegan one at home in only a few minutes with this BBQ jack vegan meat. This meat provides the same taste, texture, and protein of meat without the negative impacts on your health. You simply have to open the box and remove your BBQ jack meat. Pour the jack meat on a frying pan and stir it for 2 mins and place the meat into a wrap along with accompaniments. Enjoy a delicious and healthy BBQ wrap!

Price: Rs.330

