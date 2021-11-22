5 Tasty recipes to make using leftover chicken from your fridge

Chicken is a great source of protein and also a very versatile type of meat. This ensures that it is often a kitchen staple and easily found in your pantry. Whether you have an excess of raw chicken or even some leftover cooked meat, there are plenty of ways you can repurpose this into a delicious dinner for your family. So if you’re looking for smart kitchen solutions that help you use the produce in your kitchen, then look no further. We bring you some nifty recipes that you can whip up using ingredients from your fridge and some leftover chicken.

Spicy fried rice made from leftover chicken

A great chicken fried rice is the dish we all dream of when heading to a nice restaurant. But if you happen to have some leftover chicken, some mushrooms, garlic, and onions at home, you can whip this up in no time at all.

Tangy leftover chicken toast

When you’re feeling peckish and crave a toothsome snack, then a chicken toast is for you. Much like a bruschetta, this one takes very little time to prepare and can be made using leftover chicken from your fridge.

Leftover barbeque chicken transformed into a stir fry

In case you have some leftover barbeque chicken that you’re in no mood to eat, then simply add in your favorite vegetables with this stir fry recipe and you shall have a delicious dish on your hands.

Old chicken into crispy patties

Very few snacks rival the incredible flavor and taste that crispy chicken patties bring to the table However, this detailed recipe for chicken patties will help you make them by repurposing leftover chicken.

Flavorful biryani made from leftover roast chicken

Be it Hyderabadi biryani you prefer or simple Lucknowi chicken biryani, you can use roast chicken that has been left over to whip up a delectable biryani within an hour. All you need are a few ingredients and this stellar recipe-

We hope these versatile recipes serve you well and help you enjoy a few nourishing meals that you can cook up in a jiffy!

