5 Things to do in Prague if you wish to jet off to Europe like Parineeti Chopra

As the 'City of a Thousand Spires', Prague is one of Europe's architectural gems. Romanesque chapels and cellars, Gothic cathedrals, Baroque palaces and gardens, worldly Art Nouveau buildings, and unique Cubist architecture make it a place with no parallel in the world. The city has been designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, attracting an increasing number of tourists each year.

In the same way, Parineeti Chopra’s vacation diaries at Prague continued to make her fans delighted, especially with her more candid approach to taking vacation pictures.

Here, we bring you 5 things to do in Prague inspired by the actress’s vacation to Europe.

1. Explore the Old Town square

The absolute highlight of Old Town Square is the famous Prague Astronomical Clock, among the other famous buildings. If admiring Prague's wonderful architecture isn't your thing, the various street performers, musicians, and merchants that line the streets here will certainly keep you entertained.

2. Take a walk across the Charles Bridge

A simple walk across the 14th-century bridge is one of the most enjoyable and memorable aspects of a trip to Prague. Charles IV commissioned the bridge in 1357 to replace an older bridge that had been washed away by floods. Although the bridge was finished in 1390, with the striking statues added in the 17th century, it did not bear Charles' name until the 19th century.

3. Amazing places to shop your heart out

After years of repression, Prague has now been blessed with numerous young fashion minds, chain stores and fancy boutiques. You can quench your shopping thirst in one of Prague's modern shopping malls or on Paská Street, the city's most exclusive shopping street and home to many of the world's top luxury brands. Try an antique shop if you want to bring something valuable home from Prague. The specialty here is jewellery and precious stones.

4. Indulge your taste buds in celebrated cafes

Breakfast lovers visiting Prague can enjoy delicious food, fantastic coffee, and excellent company. Freshly toasted sandwiches, waffles with fruit, french toast, smoothie bowls, and other delectable breakfast and brunch options are available.

5. Watch a puppet show

It won't take you long to realise that the people of Prague are crazy about their puppets. There are so many specialised puppet shops, puppet makers, and even a puppet museum in the city. The National Marionette Theatre and Theatre Spejbl & Hurvinek, both of which offer popular performances, are the best places in Prague to see a puppet show.

Prague is the Czech Republic's cultural capital, with theatres, dramatic societies, music clubs, art galleries, and multiplex cinemas. You won’t ever get tired exploring the numerous other options the city provides for your leisure time.

