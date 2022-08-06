Seychelles, often thought of as a resort for the elite, is gradually becoming the greatest honeymoon vacation spot, particularly for Indian couples. It is the ideal perfect getaway thanks to its breath-taking scenery, remarkable and broad list of activities for newlyweds, and first-rate hospitality. Your very own little paradise will be a honeymoon in Seychelles. On your romantic getaway in Seychelles, the area's white sand, crystal-clear ocean, and opulent villas and hotels provide a romantic setting to begin your new beginning together.

Here we bring you 5 things to do in Seychelles for a perfect honeymoon experience.

1. Catching up with gigantic tortoises

The gigantic tortoise is not just found in the Galapagos! Additionally, they are in Seychelles. And only on the stunning islands of Seychelles can one find the Aldabra Tortoise, one of the biggest tortoises in the world, in the wild. To give the enormous tortoise more space, be sure to include L'Union Estate on your agenda for your Seychelles honeymoon.

2. Island hopping

Each island in Seychelles provides a unique view of its heritage, customs, and geography. Visit the nearby granitic islands to give some depth to your relaxing vacation. In Seychelles, moving from island to island and getting about is fairly easy. Ferries are the most well-liked and convenient mode of transportation between islands. You can even take a private aircraft or a rented boat to get to the other islands.

3. Thrilling water sports activities to enjoy

Without a variety of water sports, no island honeymoon is complete, and Seychelles is no exception. The top water sports in Seychelles provide everything you could possibly need to make your trip to the islands worthwhile, whether it is the exhilaration of diving and snorkelling, the fun of surfing, or the opportunity to observe the diverse ocean life through exploring.

4. Candle light dinner by the sea

A candlelit chamber allows you to create your own, private little universe where you can converse with your sweetheart. This is why a candlelit supper has evolved into the pinnacle of romantic evenings out, and Seychelles offers just that. You can plan a private, romantic meal by the sea, which will be an unforgettable experience.

5. Fishing with your partner

One of the best fishing spots in the world is in Seychelles. The outer islands' beautiful saltwater meadows provide excellent different fishing opportunities and a wide range of fish. Along with other varieties, such as giant trevally, you can discover bonefish, milkfish, and triggerfish. You can attempt deep sea fishing on one of the numerous new fishing boats available, or you can try fly fishing in the nearby shallow seas.

Seychelles is the ideal honeymoon destination to fulfill all of your wishes and desires.

