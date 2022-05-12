5 Things you must do in Mount Abu for a refreshing vacation

We all see Rajasthan as a sizzling place and therefore we often cut down the spot from our itinerary when it comes to vacationing in summers. Isn’t it? What if we tell you that you can chill in a deserted state? Well, not only chilling but you can also immerse in the peace and explore a tranquil environment in the land of blazing golden sands. Also known as the Leh of Rajasthan, Mount Abu, located in the Sirohi district is a hub of natural beauty and calm surroundings that will make you encounter various experiences that hold true worth. The place is a house of historical monuments, prehistoric temples, stunning lakes, wildlife sanctuaries and lush green hills that will make your vacation soothing, thrilling and daring. How about going through the road less travelled? Get lost in the unexplored offbeat beauty of Mount Abu for a refreshing vacation.

Here are 5 things that are a must-do while in Mount Abu

1. Enjoy boating at Nakki Lake

Taking a boat ride on Nakki Lake while soaking yourself in the peace and capturing beautiful landscapes is one of the best things to experience in Mount Abu. Situated in the core of Mount Abu and prominent by the name of Nakki Jheel, this place offers different types of boat rides including paddle boats, rowboats and shikhara. The boats are usually available for the duration of 30 mins to 1 hour. Explore the peaceful water body by sailing through the boat of your choice and embrace the adjoining gorgeousness of lush green hills and forests. You can also enjoy zorbing and horse riding her on the bank.

2. Soak in the refreshing vibes at Dhrudhiya Waterfall

Soaking yourself in the chilled water of Dhrudhiya waterfall in this scorching heat is a worthwhile refresher in itself. Being known as an unexplored jewel, this waterfall is a combination of crystal clear milky white water which is chilled as ice and a magical potion to calm your mind, body, and soul. Moreover, Dhrudhiya waterfall is nuzzled in green dense forests, nothing less than a haven for the nature lover. Looking for a brownie point? No entry fee is required to visit this place.

3. Catch sight of crocodiles and birds at Travors tank

Travors tank is entitled after a British engineer who assembled the pieces of this place. An artificial man-made reservoir, a travors tank is a place that shelters crocodiles, fishes and birds. You can spot varied species of birds here including peacocks and partridges. Situated on Guru Sikhar Road and enclosed by dense forests, this place swears to give astonishing views and overwhelming serenity. The place is open from 9 am to 5 pm.

4. Go camping and trekking at Aravali Range

Mount Abu is the hotspot for adventurous activities and one such famous spot to satiate your adventuristic blood is going camping and trekking in the mountains of Aravali. You will find various trekking trails and camping grounds around Mount Abu Wildlife Sanctuary. For the best experience, you can choose Guru Shikhar, the tallest peak in the Aravali. This place offers a 1722 metres long trail and a prominent Guru Dattatreya temple is also found on the way during this trek. With the cool breeze and thrilling forest trails and the relaxing and daring process of camping, this place will quench the exciting soul in you. Apart from this, rock climbing and rappelling can also be experienced in this place.

5. Rock climbing on toad rock

With an extremely thrilling sport, Mount Abu is no less than a heaven for people who are seeking peace draped in adventure. Rock climbing is known as the blood pumping activity and can give a full-body rush while making the moments a memory of a lifetime. There are more than 17 trails to do trekking and rock climbing on Mount Abu but rock climbing on Toad rock is well-known to provide a unique experience along with a spectacular view. This rock is approximately 6 billion years old and climbing up the rock will take around 250 steps and a panoramic view that is worth all the hassle. Don’t worry as you will be under the observation of professional trainers and supervisors.

