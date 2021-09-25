5 Tips to fly business class for free

When you travel, you get to see new places, meet new people and have novel experiences. But it is a different kind of thrill that you get when you travel in style! The first thing that comes to our minds while travelling in style, is the luxury of business class. Business-class travel is something that we all dream of, but can’t necessarily afford.

Some perks of travelling in business class include priority check-in, fancy buffets, complimentary beverages and whatnot. So if you want to travel in business class, then here are some tips to do so without paying anything!

1. If you want to get upgraded to business class, then make sure to always reach early. If you are the first person to check in, then you have a higher chance of getting upgraded if a seat is available.

2. If you are on a flight that is overbooked and has no available seats in the economy section, then you can always opt to take the next flight, in exchange for an upgrade.

3. You can always be direct with the airline staff and ask them if there are any upgrades available on the flight. Make sure you get your name at the top of the list!

4. Another clever way of getting upgraded to business class is by flying on less popular days or hours. You can opt to travel during the middle of the night or during the middle of a weekday to increase your chances of getting upgraded.

5. When you are travelling solo, you have a higher chance of getting upgraded to business class than when you are with a huge group. So even if you're travelling with a large group, try to do separate flight bookings.

