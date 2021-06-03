5 Tips to pick the best watermelon that is perfectly ripe and sweet

This time when you’re out and about grocery shopping and looking for the perfect watermelon to add to your shopping cart, look out for these tips to keep in mind to pick the best one.

Most people have no clue as to how grocery shopping is done. It requires an eye for detail and all the other senses to pick out the best fruits and vegetables. You don’t want to end up wasting your time and money just to get overly ripe fruit.

When it comes to watermelons, it can be difficult to know which one is perfect as the outer shell can be misleading. Sometimes they are too ripe whereas, at times they are dry and not sweet.

Here are a few tips to keep in mind while you are picking out a watermelon at a grocery shop the next time.

Look for the perfect shape

The watermelon has to be uniform in shape and symmetrical. It should not be irregular or have dents and bumps. This could be because it is dry or doesn’t have enough water.

Go for the tapping method

Lift up a watermelon and tap on the outer shell and check for the firmness of the watermelon. Listen to the sound when you are tapping, if the sound is heavy and deep, this means it is unripe. If the sound is clear and full then it means it is ripe.

It should be heavy

When you lift it up, the watermelon should be heavy as this indicates that it is full of water and it is nice and ripe. The weight of your watermelon can determine how much riper it is than the other ones. The heavier it is, the better it is!

Look for the yellow spot

When you pick a watermelon and sometimes you witness a yellow spot then don’t worry because that’s the one you really want to go for. The deeper the colour is, the riper the watermelon is on that side.

Check the colour

If the watermelon is bottle green or dark green in colour then it is perfectly ripe. If it has a dull appearance or a fading colour then it is not fully ripe.

Credits :Pexels

