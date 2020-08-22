5 Tips for picky eaters to make their meals healthier

It’s not easy to make a picky eater satisfied with food. They often don’t like to eat healthy veggies. As a result, it may affect their health in the future. So, these 5 tips will help them to make their meals healthy yet tasty.

On one side some foodies love to indulge in food and on the other hand, some picky eaters can’t be happy with their food. Picky eaters tend to be very choosy. Be it, adults or kids, we all can be picky eaters and this is one of the most common problems right now.

Since they are quite fussy, especially for their foods, so they don’t like fruits and veggies that much. As a result, they lack important nutrients in their body which can lead to health issues later. But if they plan their eating habits, then it would be easier for them to get the right amount of minerals and vitamins.

Read on to know the tips for picky eaters.

1. You can use your favourite foods in your regular meals in a different way to make them tasty. For example, if you like to have lettuce, tomatoes, olives in your pizza or burger, then add them to your regular foods as well. Make a delicious salad with them or just stir-fry some tomatoes, olives, onion with some pieces of lean meats.

2. Keep changing your taste. You might have been habituated with certain dishes that have made your taste buds happy for decades and that’s why you can’t consume anything else. So, for some time, stop having them and instead try something else. This can make changes in your eating habits.

3. Whatever changes you try to make in your meals, take baby steps for each of them. Don’t opt for a completely new meal plan for one day only. For example, instead of potato chips, try having pasta filled with veggies; try to bake or grill foods instead of frying them.

4. Instead of regular potatoes, try sweet potatoes or zucchini fries to make your meals healthy.

5. Avoid commercial salad dressings and try to make them on your own.

5. It’s very normal to eat some lip-smacking dishes while hanging out with your friends. You can’t stop this but you can choose healthier options. While ordering foods, try something different that incorporates many veggies. You can also order shared plates so that you don’t need to eat the full meal.

