5 Tips to take care of your non stick pans

Non-stick pans are our saviours in the kitchen. However, they too require some love and care. So, follow these 5 simple tips to make your non-stick pans brand new.

Kitchenware is something that we use on a daily basis, and hence it needs our love and attention. When it comes to non-stick pans, there is a shiny coat on it, that makes it non-sticky, and that can get scratched after frequent washing and cooking.

Non-stick pans are specially made to avoid the sticking of certain food items to the surface of the pan while cooking. The special coating makes sure that the food cooks and doesn’t stick to the pan. Non-stick pans are usually easier to clean and equally distributes the heat while cooking. However, they can easily get ruined if they are not taken care of properly. So here are some simple tips to make your non-stick pan as good as new.

Don’t use metal spoons

Metal spoons can damage the body of the pan and may scratch the surface. So, it's always better to use a wooden or a plastic spoon to go with the pan.

Use low or medium heat

Do not subject your pan to high heat as it may remove the non-stick coating. Use medium heat with non-stick pans to maintain the smooth surface and texture.

Don’t heat the pan without adding oil

Putting a non-stick pan on high heat without any oil or butter, can ruin the texture and may result in the release of harmful toxins from the pan.

Wait for it to cool down

Do not ever start washing the pan while it's still hot. Before washing, make sure that it has cooled down completely.

Hand wash it

Avoid using steel wool or scrubbers to clean the pan. Take some washing liquid and wash it gently with your hands to protect the surface and the texture.

