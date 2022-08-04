5 Top microbreweries and bars to drink craft beer in Bangalore

Mild weather, enjoyment with family members and friends, cookouts, and craft beer are all hallmarks of the summer and monsoon season. Craft brews' mystical flavours are carefully crafted, adjusted, and aged to achieve a delightful flavour and fineness that is not present in bulk beers. Bangalore, India, was dubbed the "Pub City of India" because of its fondness for beer. Bangalore has made a name for itself as the centre of India's booming IT industry, but what tourists might not be aware of is that the city has long had a reputation as the nation's pub capital.

Here we bring you a list of 5 breweries and places to try craft beer in India so you may experience unique flavours you won't find anywhere else.

1. Toit Weiss at Toit, Indiranagar

Toit, located in the centre of the vibrant residential district of Indiranagar, is Bangalore's hottest pub with an unbeatable vibe. This well-known microbrewery is renowned throughout India for its assortment of cool craft beers with a punch of tropical taste and a mouthful of citrus notes. The Toit Weiss, which is the most well-known beer, is a must-try when visiting Toit. The brewery's easy-going atmosphere, which was one of the first to introduce craft brews, is ideal for brunches and weekend scenes.

2. Hefeweizen at Windmills Craftworks, Whitefield

Windmills Craftworks is the ideal location for you if you want to enjoy a candlelit dinner while your significant other enjoys some calming ambient and freshly made beer. Locals enjoy unwinding here with a pint of Windmills Craftworks' hefeweizen, which is modelled after the fresh wheat beers. The comfy and welcoming restaurant room is lined with bookcases and hosts some of the more fascinating music events happening in the area. They have a great atmosphere and a terrific bar menu with a variety of craft brews.

3. Belgian Wheat Beer at Communiti, Residency Road

Communiti is a brewery with both indoor and outdoor seating areas where you can relax and enjoy your meals and drinks. The outside area is also pet friendly. Communiti is a microbrewery that has unusual furnishings and a vibrant atmosphere. It is one of the best-rated restaurants in the city. The place truly justifies itself when you experience happiness with your pet in a relaxed setting while sipping a craft beer.

4. India Pale Ale at Arbor Brewing Company, Ashok Nagar

Arbor Brewing Company is your go to place if you're searching for a pleasant, small microbrewery to unwind after a rough workweek. When you enter, you are greeted by the welcoming warm yellow illumination and wooden chairs. The craft beers served here are perfectly balanced in terms of refreshing bitterness and are bursting with aromas of citrus and tropical fruits.

5. Belgian Witbier at Shakesbierre, Ashok Nagar

You got to like the peculiar and quirky name of this rooftop brew in Bangalore. They even stick to the idea across the entire establishment and were among the first in Bangalore to do so. ShakespeareBierre is for the literature enthusiast in you thanks to the stunning paintings of Shakespeare in the gallery, the well-known words from his plays, and even a mock stage. This brewery is the ideal dining location for both a relaxing family dinner and a rowdy friend gathering.

These are Bangalore's top bars and breweries. So give them a try to discover new flavours and wonderful craft brews.

