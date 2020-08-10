  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

5 Travel essentials that adventure junkies will need to carry during road trips post COVID-19

After these times where even heading out for groceries is a challenge, travelling post this pandemic would have its own charm. However, the way we pack for travelling would drastically change. Here is the list of the important items that you need to pack before starting your post-lockdown road trip.
27082 reads Mumbai Updated: August 10, 2020 06:54 pm
Food & Travel,Travel essentials,packing,Road Trip Tricks5 Travel essentials that adventure junkies will need to carry during road trips post COVID-19

Although we are hopping on the bandwagon of optimism by preparing a travel essential list for a world where Coronavirus is no longer a pandemic, even the planning right now makes us all happy.

Whether it’s a short road trip or an off-the-app expedition, the way we travel would be inexplicably changed. We will pack more hygiene essentials than matching shoes and accessories. Fret not, we have curated a list of the essentials that you would need to pack before starting your post-lockdown road trip.

1. Extra Face Masks + Hand Sanitizers + Gloves 
The first and the foremost things while packing post coronavirus are face masks, hand sanitizers and gloves. This trio would help you to shield against every little germ. During the road trips, you might not be able to wash your face masks so it’s better to carry some extra masks. Keep alcohol-based sanitizers handy as they would help you to kill more germs. Apart from this, carry some disposable gloves as well to avoid touching dirty surfaces. 

2. Full Sleeve Tees + Full-Length Pants
As safety is more important than fashion, full sleeved t-shirts and trousers would keep your body parts covered all the time to reduce the risks of spreading the virus. Keep some extra pair of full length clothes so that it’s easier to change your clothes as often as you want. 

3. First-Aid Kit + Thermometer
Prepare a first-aid kit with important things like medicines, band-aids, crepe bandages, sprain-relief gels, anti-allergens, etc. Also, keep a bottle of insect repellents and sting relief. Apart from that a thermometer is very important to monitor your temperature. 

4. Cushion + Bed Sheets 
It’s necessary to have your own belongings rather than using public essentials. Keep a soft cushion and bed sheet so that you can relax after long hours of driving. You can easily take a power nap during a short halt with this combination.  

5. Towel + Liquid Soap + Shower Cap 
Always carry your personal towel, even if you are travelling to a 5-star luxury resort with all amenities. Also, carry a bottle of liquid soap for bathing and cleaning yourself rather than using public restroom soaps for washing hands.

Credits :Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’
Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Bandra DCP: Here’s who Rhea Chakraborty called and how many times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide: Rhea Chakraborty removed us; gave him medicines after we left
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend on Rhea, Siddharth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and missing diary pages
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to call Rhea Chakraborty again?
Indian Matchmaking fame Aparna Shewakramani on why she took the show, working with Sima Taparia and more
Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Haldi, Mehendi and Wedding ceremonies
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement