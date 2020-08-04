5 unexplored Indian beaches that should be on every traveller's wishlist after lockdown

Are you a beach lover? Then you are at the right place. From Goa to Mumbai, we bring to you some of the best beaches in India.

With the stretch of 7500 kilometres, India has the longest coastline which exhibits some beautiful and tranquil beaches. We always picture Anjuna, Calangute or Baga beach when we think of good beaches in India. However, there are numerous beaches in India that are still unexplored and are a flawless vacation spot for those who have a special in their heart for beaches.

Each of the beaches offer a dissimilar experience; from easy water sports to crazy over-night parties, Indian beaches have it all. These beaches are less crowded and yet to be explored. We have exclusively combed the coastline to uncover some of the best beaches in India.

1. Radhanagar, Andaman and Nicobar Islands

There are no second thoughts about the fact that Andaman and Nicobar Islands are blessed with serene and exotic beaches in India. With roughly 300 islands, Andaman and Nicobar Islands are known for their untouched white-sand and palm-lined beaches, tropical rainforests and mangroves. Radhanagar Beach on Havelock Island has recently bagged the title of ‘Best Beach in Asia’ from Time Magazine. You can have a quick swim and relax by the shore of this beautiful beach.

Also Read: Kashmir To Mcleodganj: 5 Best mountain destinations to visit in India post lockdown

2. Benaulim, Goa

Benaulim Beach is a tranquil beach situated in south Goa. Although it is a fishing beach, it is also known for its calm and relaxed environment. One of the most traveller-friendly areas in South Goa, Benaulim stands in the middle of a remarkable 25 km stretch of pure white sand.



3. Lighthouse Beach, Kovalam

The beach got its name from the 30-meter-high lighthouse standing tall here which is one of the most prominent features of this beach. There is a platform from where you can spot Poovar in one direction and the famous Beemapally mosque on the other. You can reach this platform by climbing 142 steps.



4. Gokarna, Karnataka

With beautiful blue and warm waters, Gokarna is an amazing escape for any beach lover. There are a number of beaches full of fine white sand, it also has a lot of cafes and scenic coves. You can also take a short boat trip to Half Moon Beach, which is cosy and secluded. You can also book a homestay with a local family.



5. Tarkarli Beach, Maharashtra

Known for the powdery white sand, snorkelling, parasailing and scuba diving, this beach is quiet all-round year. With an interesting history, quiet backwaters and busy villages, this beach could not be more amazing.

Credits :Getty Images

Share your comment ×