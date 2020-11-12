5 Unusual ways to store spices in your kitchen

If all your spices are jumbled up and you burn your dish every single time trying to locate that one spice, then behold, we have the most convenient ways to organise your spices.

Probably the most essential ingredient in our kitchen is spices. Good food cannot be cooked without a wide assortment of spices. For times when the dish is cooking, and you urgently need that one spice that you haven’t used since forever, you need an organised system to store your precious spices. Whether it's a designated corner or a rack, spices need their pride of place.

Whether you use various exotic spices or just a few basic ones, regardless of the number of spices you use every day, everyone needs a smart yet efficient and easily accessible way to store the spices. So, have a look at these ideas to store your spices in an organised manner.

Hang them

Buy individual spice jars and make a hole in their lids. Put a wire or a string through that hole and hang your spices on your wall in style.

Test tubes

Buy some test tubes and a rack and store your spices in those tubes to add a quirky touch to your kitchen.

Next to the fridge

The little space that you have between the wall and your fridge, can be utilised by getting a spice rack made of that width, to store your spices in a discreet manner.

Stackable tins

Stackable tins are a great way to save space and get things organised. Simply label each tin to make your job easier.

Magnetic spice jars

Just add a magnetic strip on the door of your cabinet and buy metal jars to store your spices. Stick those jars on the door and put the space to some good use.

Credits :Pexels

