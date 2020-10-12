5 Veggies and fruits to replace bread with when sandwich cravings strike

Do you want to switch to a better alternative than bread? If yes, then we have you covered. Check out these 5 vegetables and fruits that are a great replacement for bread when you crave a sandwich.

While lockdown might have brought out the hidden chef in you, and you might have tried a hundred recipe, but nothing beats the good old sandwiches. But if you’re trying to lose weight, then you have to think of alternatives to replace bread whenever the sandwich cravings strike. If you too are looking for ways to replace your beloved bread with something healthier, then we have a solution for you. You can easily replace it with vegetables and fruits.

Here are 5 veggies and fruits to replace bread when sandwich cravings strike.

Bell Peppers

Love adding colours to your salad? Think red, green and yellow bell pepper with cheese, olives, lettuce and your favourite topping in the middle of these colourful veggies to make your own low-calorie sandwich.

Potatoes

Potatoes may be high in carbs, but they are still a better option than bread. In fact, potatoes contain complex carbs which are great for those following a strenuous workout regime. It helps you feel fuller for longer and you won’t feel worn out.

Apple

What’s better than adding a fruit that claims to keep the doctor away. Rich in carbohydrates, apples are a great alternative to bread. All you have to do is cut two round of apple slices and top with peanut butter and some nuts to make the perfect snack to binge whenever hunger strikes.

Cucumber

Enjoy your favourite sandwich spread while keeping calories in check! Think mini sandwiches with your favourite fillings or a long sub with bell peppers, olives, tomatoes and whatnot. So, what are you waiting for? Get munching!

Eggplant

When you think ‘baingan’, we think ‘baingan ka bharta’ or some sort of sabzi, but there are several other ways to prepare this delight. High in dietary fibre, thin sliced and grilled eggplant is a great replacement for bread.

ALSO READ: Here's how adding avocado to your regular diet can aid in weight loss

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×