5 Ways to dine safely at your favourite restaurant

The new normal is here. With restaurants reopening, we need to take necessary precautions and should not let our guard down while dining out.

This is 2020. Here the waiter will not greet you and ask you your name and number of guests, instead, he will aim a bottle at your hand and will spray sanitiser and will take your temperature before letting you in. This is the new normal. Restaurants have opened and you can finally take a break from the monotonous dal and chapati meal.

Sure, we are as glad as you that restaurants are back in business. But, we need to be careful and follow adequate measures like social distancing, wearing a mask and frequently washing our hands to protect us from COVID-19 and to safeguard our health and immunity.

Here are 5 precautions you must take while dining out

Wear your mask after you are done with your meal

The face mask is our biggest weapon against COVID-19. Take off your mask only when the meal has arrived and you are ready to dig in. Put it back on as soon as you are through with your meal to limit the exposure as much as possible.

Avoid using the restroom

Restrooms are the biggest source of infection because someone has used the washroom before you. Avoid using the restroom unless necessary.

Choose the restaurant wisely

Make sure that the restaurant you are going to follows adequate safety measures. They must take your temperature before entering and give you sanitiser. The waiters should frequently wash their hands, keep the cutlery is clean and follow social distancing.

Keep sanitising your hands

There are a lot of common touchpoints at a restaurant. Whether it’s the table or the glass or the napkin holder. Always sanitise your hands after touching a possible common touch point.

Opt for restaurants with outdoor seating

Indoor spaces are an ideal environment for the COVID-19 virus. Avoid indoor areas and go for open-air seating arrangements whenever possible.

Also read: Foods that should be in your regular diet to stay healthy and keep diseases at bay

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pexels

Share your comment ×