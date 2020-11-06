5 Ways to include Tulsi in your food and beverages

Tulsi is known to have medicinal properties and it can be used in a variety of dishes and beverages to consume this healing herb

Tulsi is also known as holy basil and is considered holy in every Indian household. It is known as the ‘Queen of Herbs’ and is a great healer. It has a lot of medicinal uses and its leaves and roots are believed to soothe our nerves and minds. It is used as a remedy for a lot of common ailments because of its essential oils. It is a green leaf herb with powerful healing properties.

It is believed to sharpen our memory, reduce cholesterol levels in our blood, reduce stress and cure sore throats and respiratory diseases. It is used as a flavouring in a number of dishes. Tulsi can be consumed in a variety of ways whether it’s in food or in beverages. So, here is a list of stuff that can be made with holy basil.

Pineapple and Tulsi juice

It is a healthy and nutritious juice. All you need is chopped pineapple and some tulsi leaves and blend them together and strain it with a muslin cloth. Add some ice and the juice is ready.

Potato soup with Tulsi

This recipe is an age-old remedy for cold and cough. Boil 4 potatoes and mash them after peeling them. Blend them along with some black pepper, tulsi leaves, mint leaves, salt and 2 cups of milk. Bring this mixture to a boil and serve.

Kadha

The official drink of the pandemic season. Making Kadha is easy, just add cloves, black pepper, tulsi leaves and some ginger, add 2 cups of water in it and cook it on a slow flame for 2 minutes. Strain the mixture and add some honey on top.

Tulsi and Turmeric milk

Grind ginger, tulsi leaves, cloves, black pepper and cinnamon together. Put this mix in a pan along with half cup water and add sugar and turmeric powder. Once it comes to a boil, add 2 cups milk and strain it in a cup.

Tulsi flavoured Kesar milk Add holy basil leaves, some cardamom, saffron and sugar in a pan along with 2 cups of milk. Bring it to a boil and serve hot.

