5 Ways to make delicious Maggi while you are quarantined

Maggi is the one meal that anyone can cook without fail but there are a few easy ways to add more flavour to your regular yummy Maggi noodles.

Not all of us excel at the art of cooking and that has left many of us in a fix during this coronavirus lockdown. With the entire country gone into lockdown, we're all stuck and for those of us who don't know how to cook, we're stuck with very limited food items and that surely cannot be easy. But we all know and love Maggi since we were little kids. It has no comparison because it's the quickest and most delicious meal that you can put together without making a mistake. Maggi is the only meal where you just can't go wrong with the flavour and we can never get bored of it. You can always pick that pack of instant Maggi noodles and it will become your saviour and satisfy your hunger in just a few moments. But every now and then we all want some new flavour and this is why we have some quick and easy maggie recipes that may take a little more than just 2 minutes but it'll be worth the wait.

Here are some delicious Maggi recipes that you can make during home quarantine to satisfy your taste buds.

1. Put 2 cups of water in a pan and add the Maggi tastemaker in it and stir to ensure that there are no lumps. Now add Maggi and one cube of cheese. Stir slowly and cook on low flame and allow the cheese to melt. Add extra garam masala or maggie masala if you like your Maggi spicy and mix it well and cook for 30 seconds and serve in a bowl. Ensure that your maggie does not become soggy. You can also use oregano and throw some grated cheese on top.

2. Put 2 cups of water in a pan and add Maggi tastemaker to it, remember to add an extra packet of maggie masala or garam masala or your Maggi will taste bland. Now ensure that no lumps are formed and add Maggi to it and cook on low flame for 2 minutes. Ensure that there is water left and add more water if needed. Put it in a bowl and add some butter and serve.

3. Take some oil in a pan and let it heat. Add one finely chopped onion and saute till it turns golden brown. Now add green peas, chopped capsicum, carrots and tomatoes and any other vegetable as per your taste. Add some salt and garam masala and cook for a minute on low flame. Add the Maggi tastemaker and water and then add the Maggi noodles and cook for 2 to 3 minutes on low flame. You can add some black pepper or chaat masala as per your taste and garnish it with chopped coriander leaves.

4. Take 4 tablespoons of oil in a pan and allow it to heat on a low flame before you add one finely chopped onion and saute. Wait till the onion turns golden brown and then add one finely chopped tomato and some green chillies if you like and add some garam masala, chilly powder, salt and turmeric as per your taste and cook it on low flame for a minute. Then add one beaten egg and mix it well as it cooks. Ensure that the eggs get scrambled properly and cook for a few minutes and put it aside. Cook Maggi as usual and mix both of them together.

5. Heat oil in a pan and saute one finely chopped onion and green chillies. Once the onions are golden brown, add half finely chopped tomato and add some garam masala, chilly powder, turmeric and salt as per your taste. Cook it for half a minute on low flame and add water and tastemaker. Add Maggi noodles and grated or crushed paneer and let it cook for up to 3 minutes. Garnish with chopped coriander.

