5 Winter wonderlands in India you can plan a getaway to for a snowy retreat

Winters are a magical time to plan an escape to snowy retreats and take a break from the mundane life. Thankfully, India is one such country that is loaded with winter wonderlands to experience the snowfall and get cosy. Here are 5 winter destinations in India to plan an escape to this holiday season.

The holiday season is upon us and while you are getting comfortable in the warmth of your own house, here is something exciting for you. There is something so magical about winters that just captures the hearts of many and makes it special. The snow, Christmas lights, festive cheer, Christmas treats, cosy fireplaces and hot chocolates, it is truly the most awaited time of the year that exudes happiness everywhere you go.

Some people prefer to spend winters at home in the comfort of your own house while others plan a trip to experience a new adventure clad in snow. If you count yourself in the latter, then consider these options of winter destinations in India where you can plan a getaway to for a winter escape.

India has many snow delights with scenic landscape and skiing opportunities where you can truly celebrate your winter days at. Here is a list 5 winter destinations in India that you need to visit right away!

Auli, Uttarakhand

Auli is the skiing destination of India that boasts beautiful oak trees, apple orchards and sprawling meadows that will capture your heart and mind. It is a prime destination for winter sports surrounded by coniferous and oak forests. You can explore north of Auli that features the Badrinath temple and the Valley of Flowers National Park.

Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir

To experience bone chilling winter nights, head to Gulmarg, another skiing destination of India where you can have fun with the snow. This place is truly blessed with picturesque landscape, snow clad mountain peaks and winter sports for you to enjoy your winters.

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Experience the majestic Himalayas and explore the beauty of snow on your trip to Manali. Manali is a favourite winter destination for many Indians. It boasts a beautiful clear blue sky with sheer white mountains under it. Do visit Manali sanctuary, Mall road and Rohtang Pass.

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Enveloped in snow, Tawang is a picturesque beauty that boasts one of the biggest Buddhist monasteries in the world. It is a major tourist attraction in India during winters that experience subzero temperatures so make sure you are wrapped up in layers.

Gangtok, Sikkim

Nestled in Sikkim, this beauty is an abode of clouds, majestic peaks and a mesmerising trekking destination where you can have fun with snow. Enjoy breathtaking views from a cable car ride, or go on a snow adventure, there’s plenty to do in Gangtok.

