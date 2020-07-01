5 Zero oil snacks that health freaks can try

Are you a health freak and looking out for oil-free aka zero-oil recipes? Then read on.

Are you looking for healthy and oil-free recipes? Then your hunt ends here. We know that health freaks especially now amid quarantine are avoiding too much oil. And we also know nothing is good in excess. So, one should limit the intake of oil as well. On the other hand, little won't do any harm. And if you have been eating too much oily and greasy foods then you can have light foods and not-so-rich dishes for a while and give your digestion a good rest.

Don't worry I have not included air fryer machine-based recipes as I know not all have them. However, in or two oil is required in a negligible amount for greasing. So, without further ado, let's hop in to know some oil-free or zero-oil-based recipes right here.

1. Super healthy tomato soup

This low-cal tomato soup is not only nutritious, immunity-boosting but also great for weight loss. For the recipe, you need ginger, garlic, shallots, coriander stalks, chilli, carrot, tomatoes, pink Himalayan salt, cinnamon, turmeric powder, black pepper powder, arrowroot powder, ACV among others. Check out the recipe right below.

2. Poha Potato balls

This is another oil-free and healthy recipe that you can prepare for breakfast or as an evening snack. For the recipe you need, boiled potato, soaked poha, chopped green chilli, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, garam masala, cumin powder, coriander leaves, few drops of ghee and salt to taste.

3. Tea Time Cake

If you have a sweet tooth, then you can enjoy this simple tea time cake. For the recipe, you need sugar, curd, flour, milk powder, baking powder, baking soda and water. Follow the video tutorial for more details.

4. Sooji Nashta

This simple and easy Semolina based recipe will leave you wanting for more. You need sooji, curd, veggies, masalas, green chilli, coriander leaves, salt and fruit salt among others. Check out the video tutorial to know more.

5. Dahi Vada

Craving for something super yummy for a snack, then you should try this variant of Dahi vada. To prepare the same, you need moong dal, urad dal, ginger paste, salt, baking soda, green chillies, thick yogurt, imli chutney, mint coriander chutney, black salt, masalas among others.

