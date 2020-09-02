  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

6 Bad eating habits that should be stopped immediately to stay healthy

Weight loss program consists of numerous things. But we often mistakenly repeat certain bad eating habits that are extremely unhealthy for our health and weight. Here are the bad eating habits that you should stop repeating.
10833 reads Mumbai
6 Bad eating habits that should be stopped immediately to stay healthy6 Bad eating habits that should be stopped immediately to stay healthy
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

We tend to do several things for weight loss. From maintaining a strict diet chart to doing a regular workout and eating healthy food, our weight loss program consists of several things. But apart from all of them, we sometimes do certain mistakes that cause weight gain. And one of them is our bad eating habits.

This is one of the most crucial parts of weight loss. We have to eat healthy and control our portion to maintain weight. So, we should immediately stop repeating those bad eating habits for a healthy body.

Bad eating habits to stop right now:

1. A messy and cluttered kitchen causes overeating in us. Many studies also found a connection between an untidy kitchen and bad eating habits.

2. We mostly binge on those snacks which are easily reachable. So, place a bowl of fruits on your table so that you don’t need to eat junk foods.

3. Another major mistake we tend to make is eat our meals while watching TV. This distracts us from eating mindfully and as a result, we tend to overeat. This should be stopped. Turn off all kinds of electronic devices before eating.

4. When we take our food on a large plate, it makes the food item look smaller and hence we often end up eating more. So, instead, take a smaller plate which will make the food look larger in quantity.

5. Sparkling crystal glasses often make you drink more due to which you consume more nutrient-deficient calories. So, next time, opt for leaner glasses to drink in moderation.

6. People never keep a track of their calorie consumption each day. Hence, they tend to overeat. Keeping a track of these things daily helps to control our portion for eating. Along with this, planning your meals for the entire week is also helpful.

Also Read: THESE are the 7 myths about cooking you should stop following immediately

Credits :eatthis, getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement