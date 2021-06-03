6 Best Bengali recipes to make your lunch extra delightful

Bengali cuisine is popular all around the country for its rich delicacy, hunger-inducing aroma and wide range of variety of dishes. In authentic Bengali dishes, turmeric, cumin seeds, coriander seeds, mustard seeds and powder, poppy seeds, grated coconut, red chilli powder, etc. are the predominant ingredients that incorporate the irresistible taste and flavour in the foods. Some of the most popular Bengali recipes are Ilish Bhapa, Chingri Malaikari, Sukto, Macher Kaliya, Vegetable Bengali Puloa, Potol Posto, Moong-Musur Daal, etc. and many more. So, are you thinking to prepare an authentic Bengali lunch in your home to surprise your family? Then are some of the best recipes to follow.

Vegetable Pulao Recipe

This recipe is different from Chinese fried rice and is prepared with ghee, raisin, cashew nuts, beans, carrot, etc. The aroma of ghee along with the taste of all the veggies and dry fruits create a lip-smacking rice recipe which can be complemented with any chicken, fish or mutton side dishes to complete your lunch.

Bengali Mutton Curry

Bengali mutton curry is a rich, thick, spicy and flavourful meat recipe which tastes best when mutton pieces are melted properly and mixed with all the spices in the right proportions. This is the best recipe to give yourself and your family a delightful lunch treat along with Vegetable Pulao.