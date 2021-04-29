6 Best quality mandoline slicers from Amazon that can help you cut your vegetables and fruits like a pro

Cutting vegetables and fruit is not as easy as they seem to be but you can master the art of cutting them into uniform sized perfection with these 6 mandoline slicers. Check it out!

Chopping or slicing those veggies every morning for lunch or dinner ain’t a fun thing especially if all you have is just a knife. Uniformly sliced vegetables make your food look more presentable and easier for digestion. These mandolin slicers make sure you achieve chef-level perfection in slicing your food items. They are easy to use and are very friendly to handle without cutting your fingers. Get yourself this game-changing tool and make your kitchen hours easy, fast and fun!

This multi-purpose unit comes with a large unbreakable container with a rubber grip base that holds the device firmly in place. The detachable container can also be used to store vegetables and fruits in the refrigerator. The high-quality stainless steel blades make chopping easy and faster.

Price: Rs 690

This one from IKEA lets you choose from 3 different thicknesses of what you slice by using the dial on the back. You can protect your hands by turning the dial to position 0. A perfect tool to grate your zucchini, carrots, and other vegetables for salads and stir fry.

Price: Rs 799

The orange-hued magic slicer has Three inserts that offer ten different cuts, the V-power can cube, julienne, slice and shred. It also has a serrated edge to safely push food off slicer, requires very little pressure and with a quick 90-degree rotation, can produce a variety of different cuts.

Price: Rs 2495

Here is your all-purpose 9 in 1 slicer. It comes with a 2L large capacity, Interchangeable blades, food container, drain basket, grater, peeler and protective hand-holder. The different blades of the vegetable processor can cut the food into different shapes and different thicknesses. Suitable for vegetables such as carrots, zucchini, potato cutter.No more toil in the kitchen!

Price: Rs 493

This slicer set is equipped with interchangeable blades with drain function, protective detachable handle that meet your every need. It makes it easy to slice the firm vegetables and fruits and can work as a mandoline slicer, grater, julienne slicer as well as a cutting board.

Price: Rs 699

To make it smooth, easy and taste like made from your mother’s or grandmother’s hands, this simple basic stainless steel slicer can help. Be it cheese, carrots or any veggies, the sharp blade lets you cut your items instantly in the desired form. Top the cheese on your pizza or make carrot halwa every weekend with this amazing tool.

Price: Rs 169

