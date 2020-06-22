6 Common silly cooking mistakes and here's how to avoid them

Not getting the right taste of a dish how you wished for is a very common problem. But this actually happens because of some silly cooking mistakes that can absolutely be avoided. Have a look at those mistakes.

Cooking or baking especially something new can become a disaster even after following the recipe blindly and putting 100 per cent efforts in it. The ingredients are there, the method is just like the recipe you have read; then where did it go wrong? Well, if you are following recipe or cooking on your own, the preparation process may get failed for many reasons. So, what are the common mistakes that we tend to commit while cooking your favourite dish?



Today we are talking about some common and silly mistakes and how to avoid them. This will help you to cook the preparation as you really want it.

Common mistakes of cooking a dish and the tips to avoid them.

Blindly following a recipe

Taking help from a recipe is good. But don’t stick to that for replicating the dish. If you already know the recipe, then there is no need to check the steps again and again. And always depending on the recipes will also ruin your own skill to learn cooking.

Ingredients

If you are following a recipe, then arrange all the ingredients mentioned in the process. Don’t try to change or replace anything from it.



Tasting in the middle of the cooking process

A recipe can go wrong mistakenly, which is very normal for humans. Hence, we need to taste the food in the middle of the cooking process. Because tasting while cooking can tell us where is the problem and we can fix it accordingly. So, keep tasting your food in the middle of the preparation.

Cooking time

Often, we don’t count the preparation time and start cooking at any moment which later disturbs our lunch or dinner. So, first, decide when you want this dish to get prepared and then do back counting from that time to get sure about when to start preparing for it.

Too many dishes at one time

Skip cooking too many dishes together at one time. This is one of the most common yet big mistakes that need to be avoided strictly.

Doing extra work

Don’t do extra works while cooking like stirring the soup frequently, opening the lid for checking something etc. These are extra things that are not required for cooking.

