6 Delicacies you must try in Odisha

Odisha offers oodles of diverse culinary flavours and luscious delicacies that are an extremely safe bet if you want to try something delectable without getting in the guilt of pleasure. The Odia dishes are a blend of lentils and a long list of fresh vegetables which ensures that the dishes bring plenty of healthful nutrients to the table with fewer calories. Some of the Odia dishes stand by only one-pot cooking, which means you can enjoy a combo of deliciousness without needing to wait. Here is a list of 6 extremely delectable dishes in Odisha that you should definitely try.

1. Santula

Santula is a wholesome aromatic curry that is blended with the goodness of toor daal, channa daal, pumpkin, potato, brinjal, and other nutritious vegetables. Peppered with fresh garlic, mustard seeds, black pepper and varied other natural ingredients, this dish eases out digestive issues. The locals usually accompany this curry with plain rice.

2. Manda pitha

Manda Pitha is basically rice flour cakes that are prepared with the filling of jaggery and grated coconut. The batter mix well and further steamed to keep the overall dish health-friendly. Local aromatic ingredients affix a unique flavour to it and its preparation process makes it a powerhouse of multiple nutrients. This dish is usually paired with a cup of tea to enjoy a wholesome and complete breakfast.

3. Chungdi Malai

If you want to try some authentic and simple sea-food curries, then the delectable taste of Chungdi Malai will leave you speechless. Prawns are known as Chungdi in Odisha and this prawn curry is amalgamated with local mild and light spices, creamy coconut and malai to add a silky texture to the curry. The Odisha locals satiate the taste of this curry by pairing it with steaming Basmati rice.

4. Odia Dalma

While lentils and vegetable is a favourite staple in almost every region of India, Odisha culinary techniques cook these with a twist. Right from drumsticks to raw banana, pumpkin, eggplant and onions, Dalma is a dish in which there’s no dearth of greens. Thus, making it an extremely nutritious traditional dish that one should definitely relish. Roasted moong dal is also amalgamated in the dish, making it highly digestible and wholesome.

5. Arisa Pitha

In simple terms, Arisa Pitha is a type of sweet pancake that is again prepared from heart-healthy and filling nutrients and can satisfy your sweet tooth without enriching you with calories. With a combination of jaggery and rice flour, this dish is soft on the inside and maintains a crumbly crisp on the outside, making it a delectable treat.

6. Chaula Bara

Longing to taste the crispy fritters that are equally filling and crunchy? The crispy balls also known as chaula bara are something that you should definitely try when in Odisha. Prepared with urad Dal and rice, this dish is quite light, fluffy, and tasty. To add a unique flavour, the dish is peppered with cumin seeds, carom seeds, coriander leaves, a pinch of baking soda, salt, and pepper and then coated in the mixture of coarse rice-dal paste. Chaula Bara is mostly relished with tangy tamarind chutney.

