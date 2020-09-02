  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

6 Delicious oatmeal recipes to rev up your morning

Want to give a twist to your daily oatmeal? Give it a spin with these yummy oats recipes for a tasty, savoury breakfast.
2462 reads Mumbai
Food & Travel,breakfast recipe,Quick recipes,Oats recipe6 Delicious oatmeal recipes to rev up your morning
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Raise your hand if your morning starts with oatmeal bathed in steaming milk and your favourite toppings. It is always a great idea to start your day with a healthy oatmeal recipe that freshens you up instantly. It is warm, comforting, healthy and delicious. Not only that, but it is also a quick recipe to satisfy the hunger pangs. 

Did you know that oats are whole grain and a great source of vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants? Oats and oatmeal have many health benefits including weight loss, lower blood sugar levels and a reduced risk of heart disease. Feather-light on the stomach, oatmeal is best for people trying to maintain a healthy lifestyle as well as wish to keep their energy levels in check. 

Here are some lip-smacking oats recipes to make your morning meal an affair to remember. 

Masala Oats 

Cooked in Indian style, masala oats recipe is a healthy fibre-rich porridge coupled with the goodness of veggies. Can’t miss this one! 

Oats Upma 

For the weight watchers, here is an all-time favourite hit – oats upma. It is super easy to make and can be prepared in a jiffy. 

Oatmeal Cake 

Who knew oats are the ultimate solution for people stopping themselves from eating desserts? Try this healthy oatmeal cake with dried fruits to enjoy a guilt-free meal. 

Oats Ladoo

Get ready to delve into the goodness of these little wonders to satisfy your sugar cravings! You won’t be able to resist it once you try it. 

Oats Muffins 

Who said oatmeal is a boring blend of whole grain and seeds? Add some variety to your morning meal with these oh-so-delicious oats and nuts muffins. 

Oats Kheer 

Ever tried oats kheer? If not, then it is time to try a healthier version of the North-Indian staple dish, Kheer. 

ALSO READ: From Tandoori Chai to Pink Chai: 5 recipes every Tea lover should try

Credits :youtube, getty

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement