6 Delicious oatmeal recipes to rev up your morning

Want to give a twist to your daily oatmeal? Give it a spin with these yummy oats recipes for a tasty, savoury breakfast.

Raise your hand if your morning starts with oatmeal bathed in steaming milk and your favourite toppings. It is always a great idea to start your day with a healthy oatmeal recipe that freshens you up instantly. It is warm, comforting, healthy and delicious. Not only that, but it is also a quick recipe to satisfy the hunger pangs.

Did you know that oats are whole grain and a great source of vitamins, minerals, fibre, and antioxidants? Oats and oatmeal have many health benefits including weight loss, lower blood sugar levels and a reduced risk of heart disease. Feather-light on the stomach, oatmeal is best for people trying to maintain a healthy lifestyle as well as wish to keep their energy levels in check.

Here are some lip-smacking oats recipes to make your morning meal an affair to remember.

Masala Oats

Cooked in Indian style, masala oats recipe is a healthy fibre-rich porridge coupled with the goodness of veggies. Can’t miss this one!

Oats Upma

For the weight watchers, here is an all-time favourite hit – oats upma. It is super easy to make and can be prepared in a jiffy.

Oatmeal Cake

Who knew oats are the ultimate solution for people stopping themselves from eating desserts? Try this healthy oatmeal cake with dried fruits to enjoy a guilt-free meal.

Oats Ladoo

Get ready to delve into the goodness of these little wonders to satisfy your sugar cravings! You won’t be able to resist it once you try it.

Oats Muffins

Who said oatmeal is a boring blend of whole grain and seeds? Add some variety to your morning meal with these oh-so-delicious oats and nuts muffins.

Oats Kheer

Ever tried oats kheer? If not, then it is time to try a healthier version of the North-Indian staple dish, Kheer.

