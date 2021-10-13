6 Delicious products you can binge on if you can’t have enough of hazelnut flavour

From coffees to chocolates, the hazelnut flavour is the winning choice of all things sweet, delicious and mouth-watering. Hazelnuts contain Vitamin E and healthy fat that can support health, from lowering cholesterol levels to improving insulin resistance. Hazelnuts are a good source of dietary fibre. Eating plenty of fibre encourages regular bowel movements. Here is the list of 6 products that are infused with hazelnut essence and flavour that is super tasty. If you love the flavour too, you must try your hands on these 6 products right away!

Roasted Hazelnuts Dark Chocolate

This dark chocolate has 34 per cent hazelnut roasted and dosed in its most natural form so that it'll give you a crunchy taste in each chocolatey bite. It’s super delicious and instantly elevates your dopamine level and gets you high on chocolate.

Price: Rs 665

Deal: Rs 590

Hazelnut Flavoured Coffee

Country Bean coffee is one of my personal favourites and I’m sure any coffee lover will get addicted to this delicious hazelnut flavoured coffee taste. The flavour is mild and delicate without affecting the power of caffeine dose and feels good on your mouth!

Price: Rs 325

Deal: Rs 269

Hazelnut Spread

Make your mornings and gloomy evenings chocolatey with this creamy and delicious hazelnut spread. Spread it on bread, desserts as topping, on salads and can be also used to make smoothies and chocolatey shakes.

Price: Rs 500

Deal: Rs 399

Hazel Essence Oil

If you are so madly in love with the hazelnut essence, you can use this soluble oil substitute to make pancakes, cake, cupcakes or cookies to add a touch of hazel flavour.

Price: Rs 649

Deal: Rs 185

Chocolate Coated Hazelnuts

Roasted hazelnuts coated with sweet chocolate mix is the most amazing thing you can binge on all day long. It’s the perfect partner you need while watching movies, crying alone or even when you are bored and have nothing to eat.

Price: Rs 299

Deal: Rs 255

Chocolates

Make every moment sweeter by treating your senses to this delicious box of truffles with hazelnut cream filled in each. It’s ideal for gifting as it’s very decoratively packed.

Price: Rs 200

Deal: Rs 190

