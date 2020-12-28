6 Different and healthy salad recipes to include in your weight loss diet plan

Salads are always healthy for weight loss program as they have fruits and veggies. But they can be made tastier. Check the recipes of these different and healthy salad recipes for your weight loss diet.

Salad is one of the great foods to include in your weight loss diet. It incorporates all important fruits and veggies that provide you with all essential nutrients. Salads give you the feeling of satiety thus keeping you away from sudden hunger pangs.

So, if you are planning to go on a weight-loss routine, then tasty and healthy salad recipes are a must-have. Here are some salad recipes given below to speed up your weight loss process.

Different types of salad recipes to include in your weight loss diet:

American salad recipe

Corns are a great addition to your weight loss diet. So, learn this easy recipe of American corn salad. It can be included in your lunch menu.

Desi peanut salad

This peanut salad in desi style is tasty and healthy. So, spruce up your diet plan with this easy peanut salad recipe.

Detox salads

Having drinks or teas for detoxification is very common. But have you heard about detox salad? Remove all toxins from your body with this tasty salad recipe.

Mexican salad

This salad recipe is easy to make and tasty which would be a perfect dish for your dinner menu. So, learn the recipe and make it at home.

Russian salad

This salad incorporates all nutritious veggies that make you fill fuller for a long time. This can be added to your dinner menu for parties also to impress your guests. Vegan Thai salad Veganism is currently a new trend. So, if you are one of them, then follow this Vegan Thai salad recipe and make your weight loss diet menu extra tasty and healthy. Also Read: Instant Energy Foods: Try these 5 foods to instantly feel energetic and active

