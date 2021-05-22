6 Different recipes of zucchini to give the same veggie a new taste everyday

Zucchini is a highly nutritious vegetable that makes you healthy and active. So, here are 6 different recipes of zucchini to include in your daily diet.

During this second wave of COVID 19, it is highly important to eat healthy only to stay strong, fit, active with high resistance power. And it is only possible by incorporating lots of veggies in your diet to get all important nutrients. And it comes to veggies, we cannot miss zucchini as it is a powerhouse of all vitamins and minerals. It is high in antioxidants, promotes healthy digestion, reduces blood sugar levels, improves heart health, aids in weight loss and improves your heart health. So, here are some healthy recipes of zucchini to include in your daily diet.

Zucchini Fries with Chickpea Flour

The hot and crispy zucchini fries are absolutely gluten free that include the goodness of chickpea flour to make it healthier. This can be a great snaking food or starter in your meals.

Zucchini Fritters

Zucchini fritters are best for people having keto diet currently. It is super healthy, gluten free and low-carb food. You can also include all other summer veggies in the fritters to make it healthier and more nutritious. Follow the recipe below.

Zucchini with Stuffed Veggies

Include all your favourite veggies and prepare this delicious veggies-stuffed zucchini. It’s a super food for both dinner and lunch.

Spanish Garlic Zucchini

The goodness of zucchini with garlic makes a delicious and tasty preparation named Spanish Garlic Zucchini. This preparation will give you the best of both garlic and zucchini.

Sauteed Zucchini

If you don’t want to do anything extra with your zucchini, then simply make it a sauteed preparation. Sauteed zucchini is a perfect dish to have the nutritions of this veggie. Follow the recipe below.

Top 10 Zucchini recipes

If the recipes mentioned above are not enough for you, then here is a list of top 10 zucchini recipes for you to indulge in different recipes of the same veggie each day.

