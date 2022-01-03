6 Dishes from Kashmir you must try at least once in your life

As land graced with several lakes; Kashmir sees a large number of lotus flowers growing in the local water bodies. Hence, culinary preferences of the locals are influenced by the readily available ingredients that are found locally. In fact, stems and roots of the plant are often used in cooking. Right from the tasty Nadur Churma to Sheer Chai, peruse through some of the most enchanting dishes from the region that must try at least once in your life.

Shufta

A crunchy and sweet dessert packed with dry fruits, the Shufta is a highlight of Kashmiri cuisine. This sugar laced dish is made mainly during the end of the year as a nutritious pick-me-up when the cold winters hit. A close cousin to this could be almond praline, but the Shufta outmatch it by far when it comes to the superlative texture and flavor.

Sheer Chai

If you’ve heard of Kahwa, then the Sheer Chai is an elevated version of that Kashmiri delight. Some also know it by the name of Noon Chai or Pink Tea. Quite a contrast to the pale brown tea you’re probably accustomed to, this is a traditional beverage that is routinely sipped several times a day with bread. While you may be familiar with many of the ingredients in this tea, some that do stand out are baking soda that is responsible for lending it the pink hue. Fair warning- some may find it a bit salty as compared to regular tea.

Nadur Churma

Nadur Churma is made of lotus stem and the deep-fried snack is similar to French fries in preparation. If you’re feeling peckish and seek a crispy snack then this will be right up your alley.

Haakh

Probably the healthiest dish on this list, the Haakh shall give the North-Indian saag a run for its money. This is called Kashmir Saag by some for it has a surprisingly mild flavor and is primarily cooked using leafy greens. Pair this with rotis for a delicious and nutritious meal for your kids.

Tehri

If you wish to taste authentic cuisine of Kashmir, then Tehri is a great start. Essentially a yellow hued rice, it is also called Kashmiri turmeric rice and is amply laced with saffron. It is a flavorful rice dish that is well suited to the palate of children as well as elders as it’s the perfect comfort food. Many families pair it with Dum aloo.

Yakhni

A meaty gravy dish that will wow you if you love flavourful mutton curries, the Yakhni has core ingredients like lamb and yoghurt. Carefully balanced with spices from the region, this highlights the meat without overwhelming the palate with spice. Dish this up with long grain rice for the perfect culinary experience.

