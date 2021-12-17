6 Dishes from Mangalore you should try at least once in your life

The food in Mangalore is quite inimitable. This is mainly because a fair few communities have come to reside in the region; right from Chitrapur Saraswat Brahmins, to Goud Saraswat Brahmins and the Tulu people. Hence the cuisine in this region is influenced by cooking styles devised by each of these communities. If you wish to savor traditional Mangalorean cuisine, then you may cook up any of the following dishes to feel like you’ve instantly been transported to the coastal city.

Kadale Manoli Sukka or Chickpea Tindora Dry

Not every dish from this coastal paradise highlights seafood and Kadle Manoli is perfect example of the lovely vegetarian dishes that are native to Mangalore. It is made from kala chana or chickpeas that have been soaked overnight. Another core ingredient in this is tindora or ivy gourd. It is usually consumed with a freshly made chapati.

Kori Rotti and Chicken Curry

Kori Rotti is one dish you must not miss for it is a crispy and wafer-like roti that is often store-bought in the city. It is had along with a thick chicken curry that is quite well spiced and aromatic. Some choose to pair this curry with spongy Neer dosa or Appams as well.

Surmai Fish Gassi or Fish in coconut gravy

Fresh fish is a coastal delight and one of the best ways to relish the catch of the day is in the form of a delectable gassi. Highly nutritious, the gassi is a simple base made of spices and coconut milk that the fish is cooked in. It keeps the fish from drying out and also packs a punch with flavors. Although this recipe uses Surmai, you may go with pomfret or even chicken should you so desire.

Goli Bajji and Coconut Chutney

The Mangalorean equivalent of a pakora, these rice flour and yoghurt dough balls are fried to perfection and relished with a coconut and chana dal laced chutney. It is best had during monsoons or on a cold winter evening with a piping hot chai.

Patoli or Turmeric Leaf Sweet Dumplings

This is a classic dish that was often cooked my grandparents when kids came over to visit. It is a fragrant dessert cooked in turmeric leaf with rice flour and a sweet filling that is a mix of jaggery and freshly grated coconut. Moist and juicy, this dish is sure to invoke childhood nostalgia.

Mangalore buns or banana puri

The ultimate truck-stop food served throughout the state, this is commonly served for breakfast in most homes in Mangalore and Udupi. It is also a dish you quickly whip up when you have unexpected guests. It is prepared quite like a savory puri, except this version has the deliciously sweet flavor of ripe bananas. Crispy and fluffy all at once, these buns are like heaven in your mouth.

