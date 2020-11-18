6 Easy and quick apple salad recipes to get the goodness of the fruit

Apple is the powerhouse of all essential nutrients that reduce the risk of many chronic diseases and aid in weight loss. Prepare these easy salad recipes to add the fruit to your regular diet plan.

Apple is a highly nutritious food that can keep many health issues at bay. It aids in weight loss, lowers the risk of diabetes, is beneficial for heart health, prevents cancer as well. Even apples contain some compounds that are helpful to fight with asthma.

So, regular consumption of this fruit can keep you safe from many health risks. Hence, you should try to add this to your regular diet in different ways and there is no better way of having fruits with salads. Here are some easy salads recipes that you can make with apple.

Easy salad recipes to add in your regular diet:

Apple chaat

If you want to taste something tangy, then make it healthier. Try this apple chaat recipe which is healthy, quick and easy as well. It makes great snacking food to satisfy your sudden hunger pangs.

Broccoli salad with apple

Get the best of both broccoli and apples with this easy salad recipe which has been perfectly complimented with pecans. These three ingredients are fully loaded with nutritions.

Apple salad with cranberries and walnut

Apples, walnuts and cranberries are all highly beneficial for our health. Walnuts are rich in omega-3 fatty acids and cranberries are packed with antioxidants. Mix these 3 healthy ingredients and prepare a tasty salad recipe. Watch the video below.

Thai style apple salad

This Thai style salad is made with green apple which is a powerhouse of all important nutrient. Instead of green papaya, it has the goodness of green apple.

Winter salad recipe

Winter is on its way. So, make this delicious salad recipe with apples, walnuts, romaine, radicchio and indulge in it during the chilled winter season.

Spinach, apple, walnut salad

This salad is prepared with fresh green spinach, healthy apples and some crunchy walnuts to satiate your hunger. Check the recipe below.

Also Read: Diwali 2020: Chef Abhijeet Thakre shares scrumptious dessert recipes to celebrate the festival of lights

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×