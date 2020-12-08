6 Easy and quick fennel seeds recipes to get the goodness of the herb

Fennel seeds are a powerhouse of all important nutrients which provide you with overall well-being. So, here are 6 easy fennel seed recipes to add this herb to your diet.

Fennel is not only used as a culinary herb but is also packed with many medicinal properties. It is highly beneficial for our health. It is rich in Vitamin C, calcium, iron, potassium, fibre, etc. So, this herb should be added to your regular diet to get all the goodness of it.

Food items prepared with fennel seeds are full of flavour. So, here are some easy recipes with fennel to add to your menu.

Recipes with fennel seeds:

Chicken curry with fennel seeds

Check out the video below to learn the recipe of Chicken Curry with fennel seeds. It has also been spiced up with garlic, ginger, cinnamon, cloves and cumin seeds.

Potato with fennel

It is a simple recipe with potato and fennel that is perfect for vegetarians as well. So, get the recipe of instant aloo recipe with fennel right below.

Dry chicken with fennel

It is a good starter dish to impress your guests. So, try this quick and easy dry chicken recipe with fennel to have some uniqueness in your menu.

Fennel rice

Have you got bored with the same peas pulao? Then this recipe of fennel rice is for you to taste something different. It will be cooked with the aroma of fennel.

Different fennel seed recipes

Here, you will have three different recipes that are made with fennel seeds. So, if you are looking for some variation, this is for you.

Fennel seed sharbat

Fennel seeds can be added to your sharbat also to make a refreshing drink to get energised. Check the recipe below. Also Read: Make the traditional Yule Log Cake this Christmas in 7 SIMPLE steps

