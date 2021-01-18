6 Easy and quick masala dosa recipes to add some healthy foods to your daily meal plan

Dosa is a popular and healthy South Indian recipe that has been originated from Karnataka. Check some healthy and quick masala dosa recipes to make your daily meal plan healthier.

Masala dosa is one of most popular South Indian recipes that was originated in Karnataka. It is made with rice, lentils, potato, fenugreek, curry leaves and served with sambar and chutneys. Though it makes a delicious lunch item, dosa is also a popular and healthy breakfast food. So, here are some easy and quick masala dosa recipes that you should add to your daily meal plan.

Easy masala dosa recipes:

Crispy Masala Dosa

Is it tough for you to make your dosa crispy? Then follow the recipe below and have some crispy masala dosa to enjoy with your family.

Mysore Masala Dosa

Give a different taste and flavour to your masala dosa by this easy recipe of Mysore masala dosa recipe. Learn the recipe from the video below.

Instant Masala Dosa

Making masala dosa might be tough for you, but it can be made very easily within some minutes. So, here’s how to make masala dosa instantly to have a healthy meal.

Instant Rava Masala Dosa

Learn the easy technique of Rava masala dosa that can be made quickly. It makes a healthy breakfast item for your daily meal as well. Follow the recipe below.

Paneer Masala Dosa

If you want to make your masala dosa extra healthy, then add Paneer to it and make it a healthier and protein-rich breakfast food. Follow the recipe below.

Authentic Masala Dosa

Here’s how can you make the authentic masala dosa with Uttapam and coconut chutney to get the real flavour of this popular dish.

