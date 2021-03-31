6 Easy and quick paneer recipes to satisfy the taste buds and carb your sudden hunger pangs

From starters to side dishes to the main course, paneer can easily be added to any preparations. So, here are some easy recipes to add this great source of protein to your foods.

Paneer is one of the easiest and healthiest options in proteins and It also makes a great food item for all vegetarians. Paneer is loaded with proteins that make you feel fuller for a long time and aids in weight loss as well. It can be added to several different recipes to make them tasty and delicious. From starters to side dishes to the main course, you just need panner to make them tastier and healthier. So, here are some easy recipes with paneer.

Easy Paneer Starters

Here are 4 easy starter recipes with paneer that will help you impress your guests in any get-together. The recipes are easy and quick to make, so follow the method to prepare them below.

Paneer Recipes for Beginners

If you are just learning to cook, then these easy paneer recipes are for you. They are right for beginners to start cooking paneer. Check the recipes below and learn the techniques.

Garlic Paneer Recipe

This restaurant-style garlic paneer recipe is just what you need to enjoy a good family dinner with your loved ones. So, if you are planning to make something special for dinner then get the recipe of this dish and indulge in the flavourful taste of the garlic paneer recipe.

Tawa Paneer

Tawa Paneer is a popular and simple street food recipe that makes a great item for your snacking time. So, now carb your sudden hunger pangs with this recipe of Tawa Paneer.

Crispy Paneer Fingers Recipe

This is another easy snack recipe of paneer that tastes delicious and makes a great starter as well. Check the video below to get the recipe.

Roasted Paneer Snack

Roasted paneer snack or pan-fried paneer snack is easy and quick to make. If you want to give a smoked flavour to your paneer dish, then this is the right recipe for you.

Also Read: 3 Scrumptious mutton dishes to make at home

Share your comment ×