6 Food festivals of New Delhi every FOODIE should visit for once; Check it out

Are you a foodie? Check these New Delhi food festivals that you can visit to satisfy those taste buds

These food festivals in New Delhi are a great place for all the foodies out there. it is not only for the foodies, but these festivals also attract a large number of visitors each day as they offer a great exotic experience on food delicacies. They offer different experiences on foods from various parts of the country. So, without any delay, let us take a look at all of them.

Jashn-E-Lucknow

This Lucknow themed food festival is an ode to the last Nawab of Awadh, Wajid Ali Shah. The festival takes place at the Crown Plaza hotel in Okhla. A particular portion of the hotel, where the festival takes place, is turned into Qaisar Bagh Palace with decoration to give a royal vibe. Foods offered at the festival are a mixture of royal recipes and some popular street foods of Lucknow.

Grand Trunk Road Culinary Trail

Grand Trunk Road Culinary Trail showcases the unique diversity of India and Afghanistan's food culture. This is a 10-day long food festival. The traditional dishes from West Bengal to Kabul to Amritsar to Delhi and Awadh are some of the prime attractions of this festival.

The Grub Fest

The Grub Fest is held at multiple restaurants that participate and offer a gourmet culinary experience. This Insta-worthy ambience showcases some delightful musical performances as well.

ELP Food and Music Fest

ELP aka Eat, Love and Party offers signature dishes from popular restaurants from across the city.

Kebab-e-Bahar Food Festival

This festival offers you the kebabs from different regions of India like Lucknow, Punjab, Rajasthan and others.

NASVI Street Food Festival

It's a three-day street food festival arranged by the National Association of Street Vendors of India. Over 150 food stalls with multiple lip-smacking cuisines from all across India take part to offer us some foodgasm.

Credits :NDTV Food

