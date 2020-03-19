6 Food items need to be added in your diet to improve cognitive functions

Do you forget things lately? You’re not alone. Here is a list of foods you can add to your diet for better memory and concentration.

Can’t find your wallet? Forgot to go to the interview? Have you been forgetting things lately? You’re not alone. Everyone forgets things but if this happens to you more than often, then you need to take it seriously. Memory loss is not something you should take lightly. It might progress into something more serious like dementia when you grow older.

You can inculcate some lifestyle changes in your daily routine that might help improve cognitive function, a healthy diet being one of them. There’s no doubt that diet plays a major role in the proper functioning of your brain.

Here are some foods that might help improve your memory and concentration.

Caffeine

Caffeine is a substance found in coffee, energy drinks and chocolate that can help energise you and help you to concentrate.

Green Veggies

According to an article published in the Harvard Health Publishing, research has shown that green vegetables such as kale, broccoli and spinach are loaded with folate, beta carotene and vitamin K, all of which help boost cognitive function.

Fish

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, fish is touted as great brain food. Including fish in your diet might lower your risk of developing dementia and enhance memory.

Whole Grains

Switch to whole-grains to fend off age-related cognitive decline, according to a study published in the JAMA International Medicine. Brown rice, barley, oatmeal, whole-grain bread and pasta are some of the options to include to your diet.

Nuts and Seeds

Nuts and seeds contain antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids, which boosts the memory and improves concentration.

Blueberry

A study published in the National Institutes of Health has provided evidence that the consumption of blueberries can improve memory function and delay short-term memory loss.

Remember!

These foods are not magic bullets that will make you immune to memory loss. Yes, they can definitely help slow down memory loss and boost concentration. But you have to stick to other healthy lifestyle habits for an improved cognitive function and overall health.

