6 Food items you need to enjoy the December weather in full spirit

Good food is important for the sanity of the soul. It fills your stomach and heart and puts you in a cheerful mood. Now is that time of the year where jingle bells and smells of freshly baked cakes cover the air as we snuggly inside our cosy blankets craving for something sweet and warm. Here we bring to you 6 food items that you surely will love to have this season. They are super tasty and lip-smackingly delicious and also come with a slashed price tag.

Dark Chocolate Oats

Waking up early and preparing breakfast could be hard this chilly season. But with this easy oat cereal mix, you can quickly prepare your evening snack or brunch super easily. With the chocolatey taste and benefits of oats, it's a healthy pick for your stomach.

Price: Rs 225

Deal: Rs 151

Buy Now

Raisin Cookie

We think that outstanding oatmeal and raisin cookies are crunchy on the outside and chewy on the inside and that's exactly how these cookies are! It is a perfect snack item to munch on while enjoying the cool weather.

Price: Rs 220

Buy Now

Miso Paste

Miso is a traditional Japanese seasoning produced by fermenting soybeans. The saucy paste can be added to any of your favourite dishes to give aroma and flavour to it.

Price: Rs 225

Deal: Rs 195

Buy Now

Hyderabadi Biryani

Who doesn’t love a good biriyani? Eating hot biryani with your family in this weather is the perfect weekend redefined. Struggle no more in finding the perfect biryani mix as this cooking paste is without preservatives made with quality ingredients to give you the best taste without compromise.

Price: Rs 75

Buy Now

Brownie

Chocolate brownies are the kiss from heaven that melts your heart and warms your soul. Make hot chocolate brownies at home anytime you want with this easy to make mix.

Price: Rs 330

Deal: Rs 232

Buy Now

Cooking Sauce

A versatile sauce that goes well with vegetables, meat, seafood, noodles, and rice is a must-have kitchen ingredient. With infinite options to customise your meals just the way you like them, this sauce can make you hungry all the time.

Price: Rs 240

Buy Now

Also read 5 Radiant gowns that we want to steal from Janhvi Kapoor’s closet