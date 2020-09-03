6 Food items you should avoid in your breakfast to stay healthy

Breakfast is an important meal which should consist of all healthy and nutritious food. But certain items are there that we have been eating for ages that are highly unhealthy for us. You should stop having them for breakfast.

Breakfast is the most important meal to stay fit and it should consist of healthy items that will provide the right balance of proteins, nutrients, fibres, etc. So, when it comes to healthy breakfast then several things should be omitted from the list like cakes, doughnuts, processed foods, etc. They are highly unhealthy.

Also, there are certain breakfast items that claim to be healthy but actually they are not. People tend to consume them unknowingly for breakfast on a daily basis. Not only for weight loss but these food items are also extremely damaging for overall health. So, stop including them in your breakfast.

Food items that are not healthy to have at breakfast:

1.Cereals are the most common and convenient option for breakfast. Though they claim to be healthy, these are high in sugar content and low in protein and fibre. This will later increase your frequent hunger pangs.

2.Egg and cheese sandwich is a great option if you make it on your own. Otherwise, store-bought sandwiches are packed with sodium, preservatives and unhealthy fats. So, try to make it at home.

3.Green juice is a good addition to your breakfast menu as all the veggies are packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. But they have also high sugar content and lack the right amount of protein and fibre. So, you can have them with whole-grain toast and nut butter, yoghurt and fruits or eggs.

4.You might be having flavoured non-fat yoghurt for a long time. But they are not so healthy as well. They are also packed with sugar and you are risking yourself to gain more weight. Instead, just have low-fat or full-fat yoghurt and have them with fruits or honey.

5.Store-bought pre-mixed and flavoured oatmeal packets are just high in sugar content. They are highly processed and don’t have the important fibre. Instead, you can simply have instant oatmeal packets.

6.Toast with any kind of buttery spread is not a good idea. Buttery spreads have trans fat, a synthetic fat that increases cholesterol levels and the risk of heart disease and diabetes. Rather eat toast with normal butter to stay healthy.

