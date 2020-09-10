  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

6 Food items you should never cook on a griller

Grilling is a great option to have some tasty, lip-smacking foods. They are also healthy as well. But not all foods are good for grilling. There are some types of foods that should not be grilled.
20681 reads Mumbai
6 Food items you should never cook on a griller6 Food items you should never cook on a griller
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Grilling makes food tasty and delicious. People like to arrange outdoor grilling parties. For some food, grilling is considered to be healthy like grilled chicken or fish.

But some foods are there that should not be grilled. For both safety and flavour, grilling should be avoided for them. So, check out the food which shouldn't be grilled.

Foods that should not be grilled:

Bacon

People often think that grilling bacon will make it crispy, but it's not safe because the grease spatters are inflammable. So, keep them away from the grill flame. Rather, cook your bacon in the oven.

Burger

Burgers should be cooked in cast-iron pans because when you put them in a grill, the fats and meat juice drip away. So, put them in a pan.

Red and green lettuce

These types of lettuce have a lot of water in them that might get absorbed completely. So, it’s better to not grill them.

Fish

Fish can stick to the grill and get flaky. So, next time, when you grill your fish, then do it atop citrus slices.

Pork chops

Pork chops can dry out easily in the grill, so grilling is not a good option to cook them.

Peeled shrimp

Shrimp with its shell is ok to put on the grill, but shrimp without the shell will easily dry out in the grill. So, you should avoid cooking them in the grill.

Also Read: THESE are the 7 myths about cooking you should stop following immediately

Credits :eatthis, getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement