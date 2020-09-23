6 Foods to avoid that can trigger severe headache

Headache is one of the most common problems and it occurs due to several factors. Certain foods items can trigger your headache, so you should restrict their intake.

Do you often suffer from severe headache? This is one of the most common problems amongst people nowadays and several factors are responsible for it that triggers the pain. Stress, sinus, migraine, cold, fatigue, excess sunlight, etc. can be the reason for your headache.

But do you know that consumption of certain foods can also trigger this problem? Even they can make this pain worse. So, read below to limit your intake of those foods. But if you still continue to get a headache, then consult your doctor as this might be a sign of migraine or sinus.

Foods that can trigger your headache:

Avocado

Avocado is a potential source of tyramine, which is a compound that forces the blood vessels to constrict and expand. This causes a headache.

Cured meats

Food makers add nitrates and nitrites to preserve the meats like bacon, hot dogs, etc. These chemical compounds can dilate blood vessels and trigger headache. And these meats are highly salted. So, limit your consumption of the cured meats.

Soy sauce

Soy sauce contains monosodium glutamate (MSG) high amount of sodium, which can cause dehydration thus triggering the headache. If you have to use this in any of your dishes, then keep an eye on the amount you are putting.

Foods with MSG

MSG is a hydrolyzed vegetable protein that is commonly used as a taste enhancer. Monosodium glutamate is formed when glutamate joins the free sodium of our body. This has numerous adverse reactions like headache, nausea, etc.

Cheese

Cheese also contains tyramine that causes headache. So, limit the intake.

Alcohol

Sulfites are added to many alcoholic beverages that cause a migraine headache. If there are no sulfites, then the dehydrating effects can also cause pain.

Some other food items that can trigger your headache are gums, diet drinks, snacks, etc. They can even cause dizziness and memory loss in people. So, restrict their consumption to keep your headache away.

Also Read: Are you worried about hair loss? Include THESE 6 foods in your diet to stop it naturally

Share your comment ×