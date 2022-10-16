6 Health benefits of Garlic that make it a superfood

Garlic has the healing abilities and health advantages of a superfood, even if it has been fabled to make vampires flee and give you terrible breath. Additionally, garlic provides a variety of elements that are vital for overall health. Due to the nutritional benefits of garlic and the chemicals it contains, garlic and garlic extracts may provide a wide range of possible health perks. The health advantages of garlic extend to bone density, soothing inflammation and infection, skin health, cancer prevention, and other areas.

1. Aids memory enhancement

Some components of garlic and garlic extracts may be neuroactive, which means they can stimulate neural tissue. Learning abilities and memory are positively impacted by garlic components, which also improve brain health.

2. Advantageous to gut health and nutrition

As a prebiotic, garlic can encourage the growth of beneficial bacteria in the digestive tract. Garlic dietary supplements may aid to maintain a healthy gut and enhance overall health. Even the health or operation of other physiological systems may be supported by good gut health.

3. Consuming garlic helps your immune system

Because of its antiviral characteristics, garlic may be useful in treating illnesses like the common cold. Garlic extract has been shown in studies to be effective against rotavirus, HIV, herpes simplex, rhinovirus, and influenza A and B.

4. An effective antioxidant

Antioxidants, which are chemicals that help shield our cells from oxidative damage brought on by free radicals, are found in garlic. Heart disease, cancer, arthritis, and stroke have all been related to oxidative damage, which also speeds up ageing.