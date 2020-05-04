6 healthy and refreshing summer coolers to beat the heat

Nutritionist Jinal Savla, founder & owner of Healthy Palate, has shared some healthy and refreshing summer drinks and their recipes.

Summer is upon us and with sweltering hot heat, our thirst has increased. The high temperatures lead to feeling fatigued and sweaty. And that's why staying hydrated during this time of the year is very important for good health. For the unversed, our body loses water at a faster pace due to more sweating. And we cannot stress more on the importance of water for our health. While water is the first thing we need to quench our thirst, sometimes it feels that it is not enough.

During summers we crave something cooler and enriching drinks. Bored of Glucon D, nimbu pani and buttermilk for the summer season? Then read on. Today we have rounded some easy to prepare summer coolers. We asked Nutritionist Jinal Savla, founder & owner of Healthy Palate, to share some healthy and refreshing summer drinks and their recipes for Pinkvilla readers. Right from refreshing to Kokum sherbet to Aam Panna to Muskmelon juice, prepare drinks from fruits and veggies.

1. KOKUM JUICE

Ingredients:

Kokum – 10 pieces

Jaggery powder/ honey- 100g

Black salt & jeera powder to taste



Method:

Soak Kokum in 5 glasses of water for 1 hour.

Then grind into a smooth paste and strain it.

Dilute more as per your required consistency add jaggery powder, black salt & jeera powder, stir well & serve chilled

2. MELON COOLER

Ingredients:

Muskmelon- ½ number

Orange, peeled & deseeded- 1 number

Ginger- ½ inch piece

Method:

Chop muskmelon into small cubes add it to a blender with rest of the ingredients & some ice cubes.

Churn the above ingredients well & serve in a glass filled with some crushed ice & relish it.

3. JAGGERY AAM PANNA

Ingredients:

Raw Mangoes- 2

Jaggery powder- ½ cup

Cumin seeds powder- ½ tsp

Black Salt -1 pinch

Black pepper powder- ¼ tsp

Mint Leaves – 8-10

Method:

Wash the mangoes and place them on a wire mesh on the gas stove and roast till the skin is completely charred and the mangoes are cooked well from the inside.

Then keep the roasted mangoes aside & allow them cool.

Once cooled, peel the raw mangoes and keep the pulp aside.

Next in to a blender, add the mango pulp and rest of the spices like the black salt, pepper powder, cumin powder and jaggery. Blend to a smooth paste. Adjust sweet and spices to suit your taste.

In a serving glass, add in the paste. Pour chilled water and ice cube and garnish the Aam ka Panna with some mint leaves and serve chilled.



4. HEALTHY PINA COLADA

Ingredients:

Pineapple, chopped-1 cup

Frozen banana- 1 number

Coconut milk- ½ cup

Honey(optional) – 1tsp

Method:

Blend all the above ingredients together to form a smoothie & relish it.

5. THE ABC JUICE

Ingredients:

Apple, diced in chunks- 1 no.

Beetroot – 1 no

Carrot- 2 no

Mint leaves- 5no.

Lemon juice – 1no

Rock salt- pinch

Water- ½ cup

Method:

In a blender combine all the cleaned and washed ingredients along with water & blend until a smooth consistency is achieved.

Strain the juice through a thick sieve and add additional water if required, add rock salt and drink immediately.

6. GREEN POWER GULP

Ingredients:

Spinach Leaves- ½ cup

Cucumber- ½ no.

Apple, diced in chunks- ½ no.

Flaxseed powder- 1tsp

Mint leaves- 5no.

Rock salt- pinch

Water- ½ cup

Method:

In a blender combine cleaned and washed spinach leaves, cucumber, apple, mint leaves, water & blend until a smooth consistency is achieved.

Strain the juice through a thick sieve and add additional water if required, add rock salt and flax seed powder and relish it.

